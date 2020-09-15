The entire case has taken a new turn when Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut started speaking on the Singh Rajput case. Kangana emphasized on the issue of drugs in Bollywood and demanded that the blood of the stars of the film industry be investigated. During this, he also made several tweets, which raised questions on the Maharashtra government and BMC. This verbal war grew so much that BMC had a bulldozer run at Kangana’s office in Bandra, Mumbai.

Meena Kumari’s son listens to Kangana a lot

After reaching Mumbai, Kangana took the name of Meena Kumari in an interview with a TV channel and said that she was stunned. This kind of head and foot lies about Kangana’s actress Meena Kumari and Meena Kumari’s step-son Tajamar Amrohi Tilmila. Tajdar Amrohi’s anger was clearly seen on Kangana in a special conversation with NavbharatTimes.com.

Kangana harms Goodwill of Amrohi family

Says Tajdar, ‘We belong to the family where my younger Ammi, living separately from her father, was obviously angry, but never complained of any kind. Similarly, my father Abbu Kamal Amrohi also remained silent in this matter. These family matters are resolved in this way. It was the love of Abbu and Ammi, who, despite their separation from each other, had great respect for each other. Now look at the love that no one in the Muslims can afford to place their tomb in advance, but first Ammi Meena Kumari died and after years Abbu. Incidentally, see the graves of both of them are very different. What would you call it.’

Kangana is a stupid girl, she doesn’t know anything about Halala

‘Our family, Meena Kumari has a goodwill, she is respected and stupid girls like Kangana are smearing the credibility of our family. Kangana Ranaut took the name of my younger mother (Meena Kumari) during a conversation on a TV channel and said that Meena Kumari had a hallucination. That stupid girl (Kangana Ranaut) does not even know that Chhoti Ammi (Meena Kumari) was a Shia Muslim, my Abbu Kamal Amrohi was also a Shia Muslim and there is never any such thing as halala in Shia Muslims Will not done.’

Meena Kumari has never been killed, could not be

‘I have told people many times that my mother (Meena Kumari) has not been cured, today I am explaining it again. When people say this about my mother again and again, I feel so much trouble. Kangana in her stupidity again increased my discomfort. Now you think that the level at which Kangana is getting coverage in the media at the moment, even the big leaders, former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri have not got such coverage.

Kangana should not comment about Meena Kumari like Ghoil

‘Now when Kangana sits on National TV and says about my mother Meena Kumari that she has been stunned, people will feel that Kangana must have said this after some good investigation. In such a situation, what we have told people till now, it will again be jammed in the minds of the people that Meena Kumari was stunned. The trauma that Kangana has inflicted on my family, Abbu-Ammi’s relationship, is very bad. When you make any negative comment about a family, find out what the truth is. Kangana should tell the truth about this, apologize to Amrohi family and Meena Kumari’s family. This will remove the misconceptions that people have.

Kangana is illiterate, left home in 15 years, would not have been able to study and write

‘I did not want to air these things, so I did not talk at that time, but when Kangna’s interview is repeatedly appearing in the Internet, people are misunderstanding. Kangana Ranaut is a very young girl, she is not educated or not, now the girl who left her home at the age of 15, as she says, means she did not complete her studies. She came to Mumbai at the age of studies. Now that this girl is gawky, I am not taking any action, I would have claimed defamation if I was educated. Kangana is getting this mileage just because she is a girl, Kangana repeatedly comes in the news using the lady card.

Haramkhor is not abusive, understand what it means in Urdu

‘Sanjay Raut called Kangana a harem and you are calling him stupid and stupid? In response, Tajdar says, “Haramkhor does not mean abusive nor is it abusive to say stupid. Haramkhor means something that is forbidden to any person, such as many other things like alcohol in the Muslim religion, and khor means to-doer. Just as alcohol is unsafe, the drinker is a dagger. Eating a pig is harmless and the eater is a dagger. This word is from Urdu, which should be understood. Like drug is haraam, despite being haraam, there is craving to take it. Haram is something that can harm itself by consuming, eating and doing. It is not abusive to fool and say stupid. Now Sanjay Raut is saying that he has not abused, but no one is listening to him.

If you finger, the house will be broken

‘I have no enmity with Kangana or any particular party. The matter of breaking his house is currently in court, so will not say anything on it. Now if you finger again and again, every action will have a reaction. Who gave Kangana this immense wealth and fame, what she got when she was born. Hey, this honor, wealth and fame have been found in this Mumbai, so why does she call this city bad. ‘

Kangana’s tukker for the Chief Minister reveals his family

The way Kangana talks, her words and the way she speaks appears to reflect the kind of family she comes from. With her language, she is telling about her family. It is so right to talk to you. He has not honored the chair of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra (Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray) without insulting any person.