Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami, film Roja fame Madhu Shah, Bhagyashree and Prakash Raj starrer biopic ‘Thalaivi’ (Thalaivi) by late leader Jayalalithaa ) Shooting has resumed after lockdown.

These days the film is being shot in Hyderabad. An extremely important role in Jayalalithaa’s biopic is MGR’s wife Janaki Ramachandran. Actress Madhu Shah, in an exclusive conversation during NavbharatTimes.com’s Facebook Live, mentioned the scene of ‘Thalaivi’ which completely changed Jayalalithaa’s life.

The most important role in the film’s story comes after Janaki’s decision. After MGR’s death, his wife Janaki takes over the chair of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, but shortly after this Janaki realizes that she is not the real chairperson of the Chief Minister, but Jayalalithaa.

My role brings a big twist in the story of Thalaivi

Madhu says, ‘I am doing a biopic for the first time, that too of someone who is very famous. Janki Amma and Jayalalitha Amma have very few scenes together in the film Thalaivi. The film is mainly based on Jayalalithaa and MGR’s relationship and political career. Kangana Ranaut plays Jayalalithaa in the film and Arvind Swamy as MGR. You know about my character that I am playing the role of MGR’s wife Janaki Ramachandran and Actress Bhagyashree is in the role of Jayalalithaa’s mother. My role in the film does not have focus, but it is a very important character, which gives a different twist to the film’s story.

There was no talk between Jayalalithaa and Janaki.

Talking about the mutual relationship between Jayalalithaa and Janaki Amma, Madhu says, “There was no friendship between Janaki and Jayalalithaa Amma at all, but you were not there.” There was mutual respect, there was a difference and distance among themselves. Both (Janaki and Jayalalitha) knew what was important in their MGR’s life and understood that she kept her distance. There is a scene in the film, which is shot between my character and Kangana Ranaut’s (Jayalalithaa). In this scene, the relationship between them is clearly visible.

Janaki became the Chief Minister after the death of MGR

Madhu narrates the crucial scene of Jayalalithaa becoming Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for the first time, ‘Janaki Amma became the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after MGR Sir’s demise, after some time she realizes that she Did not want to become Chief Minister. She then decides to go to Jayalalithaa. ‘

Janaki had made Jayalalithaa sit on the chief minister’s chair

‘Janaki goes to him and says that you are the rightful owner of the post of Chief Minister and this chair, I do not have any right in this chair and post … By saying this, Janaki Amma makes Jayalalithaa sit for the first time on the chair of Chief Minister. This is a very emotional and important scene of the film. In the first film of this scene, nowhere do they see each other with eyes in their eyes. Both are face to face for the first time with a logical reason for handing over the chair.

30 years later the same comfort zone was with Arvind

Madhu, who is sharing the screen after a long time with Arvind Swamy, says, ‘After film Roja, I am working with Arvind Swamy after almost 30 years. In these 30 years we have never worked together, but have been meeting, have been in touch, sometimes in the function of a common friend’s house or in an award function. We shot the film Thalaivi with the same comfort zone as it was 30 years ago while shooting the film Roja.