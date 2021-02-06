Surprisingly, there was no union at Google, why?

Chewy shaw Until now, it felt like we didn’t need it. Because our executives had an open dialogue with us and were ready to change plans depending on the people who simply spoke. We believe today that our leaders no longer listen to us, as evidenced by the way in which they dismissed employees who dared to speak. So we need a union to make sure that the company does not stray too far from its values.

When did you feel the need to create such a union?

Chewy shaw We saw during the women’s walkout in 2018 that the leaders of Alphabet publicly held an open and tolerant language while carrying out, internally, reprisals against the organizers of this walkout. They ignored most of our requests. We felt cheated. Then, in November and December 2019, they fired 5 people for sharing information with their colleagues. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB, independent agency of the US federal government – Editor’s note) recently ruled that this was illegal (1). They began to want to silence employees who did not agree with the current decisions, so we stood up as a union to protect them.

How do you explain Google’s attitude?

Chewy shaw Google management has said next to nothing so far. Personally, I believe they take their time to decide how to work with us. I hope that we can discuss with management the means to be implemented to give more power to ordinary employees.

The leaders began to want to silence employees who did not agree with the current decisions, so we stood up as a union to protect them.

What was the reaction of the employees?

Chewy shaw So far, the majority of responses have been positive. Most of the people we spoke to who have not yet joined or have decided not to join explain that it is not because they believe the union is bad, but because they are afraid. to face retaliation if they were part of such a movement to change things. We have received a lot of internal support, and being publicly assertive has taken us from 220 to now 690 Alphabet employees who are union members. We have therefore experienced positive growth.

What is the difference with other existing unions?

Chewy shaw The unions working within Alphabet each have a limited scope. So far, they have focused on a particular set of workers to be able to help them the best they can. Our union is focused on making the voice of all workers heard, which means we have to face the challenges of dealing with a much larger group and a wider set of issues. It’s really exciting to fight alongside these unions so that everyone who works at Alphabet can have a level playing field.

Does your struggle within Google reflect a larger movement?

Chewy shaw Our power is limited to the work we do, so we focus on Alphabet. However, we see this linked to a much larger movement of workers all over the world declaring that they want their companies to be guided by values. We believe that many other workers feel like us and would like to be able to ensure that their leaders are actually making decisions based on agreed company principles. We hope to see many more unions announce their participation.

What kind of fighting do you want to develop? For what achievement?

Chewy shaw We want to create a strong structure where any group of workers can come together, identify the issues that concern them most, find the best ways to present their case and build support for the issues they see in their workplace. . We want to protect those who will express their desire to make a business more ethical. We want to be part of the corporate culture to study how our values ​​interact with our work in every project we do. We want to use our collective worker power to help answer big and complex ethical questions rather than believing that a few people at the top will handle them perfectly.

Are you expecting something from the new administration to come?

Chewy shaw Honestly, we don’t know what to expect. We hope to hear that they would like to help us create this values-based culture at Alphabet.