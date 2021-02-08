Quito, special correspondent.

What will be your most urgent priority, if you are elected?

Andres Arauz The priority will be to meet the most urgent economic needs of Ecuadorian families. For this, we will pay from the first week of our government taking office an allowance of $ 1,000 to one million families. We will focus on this. We will also work urgently on providing the vaccine to the majority of the population, starting with health professionals.

You want to break with the austerity dictated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). But what would be your room for maneuver, in a context of global crisis, where oil prices are at their lowest?

Andres Arauz We refuse to accept the current IMF terms as negotiated with outgoing President Lenin Moreno because they directly affect families’ pockets. We are going to come up with our own economic program, and if the IMF wants to support us it is welcome. But on our terms. We have significant leeway. For example, we want to quickly repatriate funds deposited by Ecuadorians abroad to finance our development.

What sets you apart from Rafael Correa? You say you want to make him your advisor, but he’s a political animal. What would be your margin of autonomy?

Andres Arauz Like I said, I want him to become my main advisor. But he has expressed his intention to stay in Belgium, where he lives, not to be so actively involved in the political process in Ecuador. Obviously, we will take these criteria into account. The main difference is that we are going to propose a generational renovation, involve youth and women in politics, and work on deepening popular power. That is to say, engage in government management associating social organizations, the indigenous movement, unions, students, to build a more sustainable political project.

What would you do to fight corruption?

Andres Arauz We will sweep corruption from the bottom up and push through critical reforms. First, with the creation of an open, accessible public database with information about the State that is easily available and can be analyzed by researchers and journalists. Then by setting up a system that truly guarantees the independence of the judiciary. To prevent accusations of corruption from being used as a pretext for political persecution to the detriment of economic aspects: public contracts, tax evasion, capital outflows, obscure management of offshore companies established in tax havens.

Many conflicts have opposed Rafael Correa and the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie). What relationship do you want to build with the indigenous movement?

Andres Arauz The best possible! In fact, we already have a very good relationship, based on mutual respect and a long-term agenda. The Constitution of the Republic itself stipulates, in its first article, that Ecuador is a plurinational and pluricultural State. Moving in this direction is therefore a constitutional mandate. Our relationship will be good, focused on the interests of the vast majority and the deepening of the Plurinational State.

Dollarization deprives Ecuador of its monetary sovereignty and an instrument of economic policy. How to get out of this situation ?

Andres Arauz It is not advisable for Ecuador to get out of dollarization. Because the dollar is also an international monetary anchor, that is to say that the strength of the dollar at the global level cannot be compared to that of a national currency. While it is clear that this generates competitiveness problems for Ecuador, it is also true that it gives us more stability, certainty, with the possibility of long-term planning and the reduction of risks for families. as for companies. We will therefore have to work with the dollar, looking for flexibilities within this regime: speed of circulation of money, access to credit, new means of payment made possible by 21st century technology. e century.

What would your relationship be with the Biden administration, if you win?

Andres Arauz They will be good. The shift in political power in the United States has allowed progressives to gain ground in the Democratic Party, and this will be reflected in the Biden administration. Many of them are friends, with whom we have worked for a long time. This opens up opportunities for us. Now, this does not mean that we will give up defending our principles of sovereignty and dignity, to seek, in the world, diverse relations.

What would you do to relaunch the regional integration process?

Andres Arauz This will be one of the pillars of our management: strengthening Latin American integration in the various spaces of collective construction available to the region. But, contrary to what has prevailed in the past, we are not only looking for integration between governments, between political leaders. We want the integration of peoples, involving workers, students, women, original peoples. One can imagine research programs, university exchanges, cultural and sporting initiatives, cooperation grappling with the daily lives of our peoples.