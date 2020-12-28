Janakavi Balli Singh Cheema, who wrote mind-chilling poems like ‘Decide which side you are, man’s side, or that you are a man-eater, you are involved in the peasant movement these days and is constantly sharpening the movement with his poems. Recently, Punjab Government for Hindi Sahitya Shiromani Award 2018Has announced the name of. Rahul Pandey spoke to him on issues of poetry, agitation and farmers. Here are the excerpts:

How are you seeing the peasant movement?

I am a farmer myself and have been involved in this movement from the very beginning. This movement has made my poem, ‘Le torches have gone, people of my village, now darkness will win, people of my village’, meaningful. At first there was a feeling in the poem that this should happen. But for the first time it has happened that the people of the village have really moved and this poem has got a wider meaning.



What’s the road ahead?

For the whole week, Singh will remain on the border. In the movement, when people get bored of listening to speech, they demand poetry. We need it here. In this movement, one or two of my songs written in Punjabi are also becoming very popular. One is, ‘I refuse you, I have cut your hearts every day. Say no to the capital, Lokan gave the fear. Meaning, people have removed every fear of yours from their hearts and tell the capital that people have stopped being afraid.

We have been listening to your songs since childhood. How to get involved with the movements? How did you start writing songs?

In 1972 I was studying at Baba Gurunanak College Amritsar. Surjit Patar and Joginder Singh used to teach us there. Surjit Patar is currently the president of Punjab Sahitya Akademi and recently returned his Padma Shri in support of farmers. They both used to tell us about Paash (Avatar Singh Sandhu ‘Paash’, revolutionary Punjabi poet). I wanted to be like a loop. In 1972, we had become a fan of the kind of loop life. But the problem with me in poetry was that my mind used to be in versed poems, because they contain music. Music is inherent in me. Whenever I did not write, I used to sing whatever songs were there. Just as I have called on the peasant movement, ‘get up from caste religion and join humans, if you are alive, go to Delhi and join the struggles’, it is a versed musical composition.



Till now it has been such that the weaker section of the society has been agitating. This is the first movement, which includes both rich and poor of the society. Will this make any difference in the senselessness of class in our society?

In this movement, whether it owns fifty acres or two bighas, both stand together. Both know that their land is to be taken away. But where there is a matter of rich versus poor, then we can say that this class sense has ended in these farmers. Indian society is the same, and it should also be marked.

You have seen many movements. What is the difference between the peasant movement and other movements?

I also saw JP movement, Ram temple movement. But the basic difference in this movement is that it has ended casteism, religion has ended and people love each other a lot. The synergy is tremendous, there is no banging. We did not see this in JP wave nor in Ram wave. However, there is a problem of being fresh in the morning. The arrangements made by the government are insufficient. This is what JP used to say in the JP movement. That kind of dictatorship is not here. Or the kind of fanaticism that was there in the Ram temple movement, no such emotion has been touched by this movement. Every time there is a new committee in the press conference, and it is decided by all the farmers together. It is only his work here, whose views are open.

What do you see about the future of this movement and its impact on further movements?

I do not know its future, but let me tell you that we will not go back without returning the three agricultural laws. The government says, trust our tongue. The promises of demonetisation to employment came out only. So the farmers believe in writing, not on this government. The way Mahatma Gandhi’s truth-ahimsa is being used in this movement, a great synergy has been formed, it will also benefit the future movements.



You fought elections with the Aam Aadmi Party, apart from the extreme left? Is this indicative of any ideological change?

no at all. The first thing is that I am a Marxist, but I have never been a card holder of any party. Secondly, I was very disappointed in the damage done to the ideology by the Left in Bengal. Even when there was a collapse of ideology in Russia or China, I was not so disappointed. In this despair, I have seen that many leftists start worshiping God, but I have not done anything like this. I found this party the best among right-wing parties. Many other colleagues joined this party. So to defeat despair, I adopted the path of struggle. Since I am no longer a member, I cannot raise questions in the party, but even today I am a supporter of this party.