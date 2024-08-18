ANDOpposition leader Juan Guaidó, the most important figure of the Venezuelan opposition between 2019 and 2022was declared and recognized as interim president by more than 50 countries around the world, after the 2018 elections gave him, in a questionable manner, the victory of Nicolás Maduro.

According to the criteria of

Among the governments that supported him as interim president was that of Iván Duque in Colombia. And, in that context, he insists that “Gustavo Petro’s position is regrettable.” by not fully supporting the “obvious popular expression of the vote” in the presidential elections of July 28.

Juan Guaidó. Photo:Matias Delacroix / AFP Share

Guaidó knows that Colombia plays an important role in resolving the crisis that Venezuelan politics is currently experiencing after the elections, which plunged the neighboring country into uncertainty. For this reason, in this interview he reminds President Petro that not recognizing Edmundo González’s victory is giving the Maduro regime time to “deliberately normalize the tragedy.”

In 2023, due to threats and persecution by the regime, Guaidó had to leave the country to protect his life. The former deputy and former president of the National Assembly for the Voluntad Popular party left Venezuela via the border with Colombia, which allegedly threatened him with deportation for having circumvented official controls. However, the US mediated on his behalf and on April 26 of last year he arrived in that country.

From his exile in Miami, dedicated to teaching, but without leaving aside the fight for democracy in Venezuela, a noticeably more grounded and balanced Guaidó spoke with TIME.

What is different about what happened on July 28 from what happened in 2019, when the interim government that you headed was created and did not force Nicolás Maduro to leave office?

We must start from a key element, which is the legitimacy of origin. In 2019, it was our Constitution and the National Assembly that supported this struggle (to form an interim government). But, at this moment, Legitimacy is given by the expression of the vote of all Venezuelans. The dictatorship is violating popular expression and that is a big difference.

What is the goal now?

The transition and the end of the usurpation. We cannot continue with the discourse of “we are going to support a democratic solution in Venezuela or achieve a process of dialogue.” In my country there have been 13 processes of dialogue and the democratic solution was the election we had on July 28 and we won. They cannot ask us for something like that again. In Venezuela, we are facing a dictatorship and calling it something else does not make it any kinder or less painful for those behind bars. and for those who have been killed after July 28.

One of the tools that the international community has are sanctions. Do you think they should be maintained?

There is a period of effectiveness and efficiency of sanctions. For example, when they sanction Alex Saab, a person who stole money and was a front man for Nicolas Maduro, he ends up using a second person to do his job. However, for sanctions to be efficient and effective, there must be a follow-up on the objective of the sanction, not only on the person sanctioned.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro. Photo:AFP Share

But Maduro has shown that he can overcome them…

Maduro used Russia and other countries to evade sanctions, which made them lose effectiveness, but there are many other sectors that continued to promote the dictatorship. That is why we must talk about other tools such as the Inter-American Charter of Human Rights or the Lima Group. But the international community has to understand that it has to unite. They demanded unity from us (the opposition), but now I demand unity from them on something simple: Edmundo González Urrutia won the election. It is not a mistake to recognize something as simple as that and that it is so essential for democracy and the future of Venezuela. However, there must be a unified policy in the region regarding the handling of dictatorships. It is a fact that any kind of approach to a dictatorship as Gustavo Petro, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (president of Mexico) or Lula da Silva (president of Brazil) have done is a mistake because Maduro has just stolen an election.

But don’t you think that Petro has made efforts for the Venezuelan case?

Talking about negotiation is not simply asking a dictatorship to talk.

Petro tried to lead a conference last year in Colombia. I know this very well because at that time I had to leave the country because of the dictatorship’s persecution against me, which continues because every day they name me in Venezuela and threaten me. So, did that work? I think it’s obvious that it didn’t. Talking about negotiation is not simply asking a dictatorship to talk to the opposition and that is a mistake that Petro has to acknowledge.

Do you think that Petro, Lula and López Obrador have taken a very soft stance?

They are not just soft. Their attitude at this point is regrettable. There is no firm position regarding what happened in Venezuela. Petro knows that Maduro has had the records since July 28. The only way we could have them is because they were printed by the National Electoral Council (CNE). Giving a dictator time is not going to make him change his mind. You are giving him time to deliberately normalize the tragedy. What is needed at this time is to acknowledge the facts: the opposition won and we have to work for a democratic transition. Petro’s position is regrettable because it ignores the popular expression of the vote.

Lula, Petro and Maduro (archive photo). Photo:AFP, Efe and archive Share

When you declared yourself interim president, the international community focused on the Venezuelan issue. But now that there has been an election, support has been lower. Why do you think this is?

At this moment we have evidence that we won the election. There are some minutes that reflect this and that are public thanks to the courage of the volunteers and electoral witnesses. I believe that the international community is arguing about what to do because they know that it is not enough to simply recognize what happened, which is the minimum necessary. Now we have to go to the next step and we could talk about things that were not executed, such as the Inter-American Charter of Human Rights. This cannot be poetry. The UN has tools: diplomatic pressure, multilateral sanctions, the reward for Maduro that the United States has. In other words, I believe that the international community cannot be afraid to exercise its attributes and tools.

Among these instruments, can we highlight the idea of ​​the Tiar, the Inter-American Treaty of Reciprocal Assistance of the OAS?

It has always been a tool and we talked about it at the time, as controversial as it was. We approved it in the National Assembly in 2020, it is a tool that the only way to apply it is for countries to be willing to use it. That is, under the assumption that we have in Venezuela of drug trafficking, regional terrorism, the blatant theft of an election, persecution and repression, those who can use it are the member countries of the OAS. But, are the member countries of the bloc willing to use it?

It doesn’t seem like something possible…

I believe that Venezuelans have done everything in our power and continue to do so, so what other tools can we use to hold Maduro accountable? Part of the key is to be able to use all the tools available and that countries are willing to use. It seems that at this moment the TIAR is not willing to use them. The incentive for this type of regimes like those of Cuba or Nicaragua and for Maduro cannot be impunity. Now, a number of votes was invented, but Maduro is so useless that he couldn’t even steal the election. He is so useless that he couldn’t even commit fraud, he had to invent a number and collude with Padrino López, Jorge Rodríguez, Diosdado Cabello and those who are in the Supreme Court of Justice to support his lie. He had to invent a number and they haven’t even been able to present the minutes.

Protest against the government of Nicolás Maduro in the state of Carabobo, on July 29, one day after the presidential elections. Photo:Juan Carlos Hernandez. AFP Share

What do you think of the position of the President of Chile?



I removed President Boric from these leftist presidents of Latin America because at least he told the truth and it is an important step to recognize what is happening in Venezuela.

Are you disappointed with the actions of the international community?

Rather than being disappointed, I understand that each country has its own interests and a democratic system that creates checks and balances to be able to exercise many alternatives.

And what about the United States?

We must take into account that there will be a new administration in the United States starting in January. Whatever happens, whether it is Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, our cause is bipartisan. That is why I insist that President Petro must stop ideologically getting close to Maduro.

Have you spoken with Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez?

I am always in communication with their teams, supporting them as much as I can. We continue to denounce what is happening in Venezuela.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (2nd from left) and Venezuelan presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia. Photo:EFE / Henry Chirinos Share

María Corina Machado says that Edmundo González will be sworn in as president on January 10. Do you see that as feasible?

What Maria Corina says is about the constitutional assumption that a new period begins. On January 10, Maduro would enter into a usurpation because it is no longer constitutional, but we will go to the end. We have to enforce our Constitution even though Maduro has kidnapped it.

Do you think a scenario like yours could be repeated after the 2019 swearing-in?

Some are talking about a version 2.0. So much so that certain presidents are making direct reference to what that means and that there is already a precedent. Now, what is not in doubt at this moment is who is the president-elect in Venezuela. Beyond the fact that this scenario could be repeated, What I would not like to think is that they will de facto tolerate a violation of the Constitution, of human rights or normalize the crime that Nicolás Maduro committed on July 28. It is not that 2019 has to be repeated. It is what is constitutionally required.

Ana Maria Rodriguez Brazon – Weather correspondent – Caracas