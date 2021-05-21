With a gray hat, an open black shirt, so that the enormous tattoo on his chest can be seen, and with rolled-up sleeves, which allow us to see his equally tattooed forearms. In the Zoom, Dave Bautista does not promote a new Guardians of the Galaxy, but is the leader of the mercenaries of The army of the dead, which premieres today Netflix.

Bautista, 52, of a Filipino father (hence his last name) and a mother of Greek ancestry, known for his skills as a Break dancer, grew up in Washington. DC, and made a living as a club keeper: the typical big man who says you go in, you don’t. His 1.90 meter and his 132 kilograms helped him.

Until he began his career as a professional wrestler in 1999 and signed with the World Wrestling Federation and, becoming known as Batista, as Leviathan or as The Animal, he won the World Heavyweight Championship six times.

Six-time world champion, Bautista confessed that “I followed some Argentine fighters.” Netflix photo

He made a mix between wrestling and cinema, and left the rings in April 2019.

But today it occupies us Army of the dead, from Zack snyder.

Along with the film’s director, Zack Snyder. “I have wanted to work with Zack for years,” he told Clarín. Netflix photo

-I want to know if you have any kind of relationship with Argentina.

-Oh, God, no, no. I mean, not directly. I think I was in South America a bit when I was wrestling, but, not since then, and I followed some Argentine fighters. But no, no, I don’t have a direct relationship. Not.

As Drax he acted in two “Avengers” movies and two other “Guardians of the Galaxy.” And he says goodbye … Photo Marvel

-Dave, you said you’re a fan of zombie movies. What attracts you to the genre?

-I dont know. I would really have to think about that. I mean, it’s one of those things that, if you thought about it, you’d think would be something you should feel away from: dead humans eating live humans. It sounds like something you just wouldn’t be interested in. But it’s very intriguing and very engaging, as are vampire movies and werewolf movies. There is something attractive about movies of this genre. It must be some dark and sick part of our human psyche that, as you know, leads us to see these movies. I don’t know what it is, but I love them. I love them. Love it The walking dead. I love it, and I remember seeing Night of the Living Dead when I was a kid and being absolutely horrified, not being able to sleep and watching the movie and just being terrified. But at the same time, I sat there and looked at her (laughs), and I wanted to see her again. And I kept watching those movies like over the years, the zombie movies. But I don’t know what exactly attracts, or what makes people want to see these movies. But they are interesting, they are entertaining.

Odd couple: Chloe Coleman and Dave Bautista in “Big Spies.” Photo Clarín Archive

Familiar face

If the face of Bautista -who starred in Great spies, one of the last films to be released in Argentina before the first lock to the cinemas, in March – it is not so well known, it will be from today with The army of the dead.

Bautista claims to be a “fan” of firearms. Netflix photo

-Do you find a political relevance to the plot of “The Army of the Dead”?

Well, I think somehow there is a political undertone. I don’t know if it’s a political plot, the core of this movie is its entertainment value. You know, it’s a zombie apocalypse. And there is a robbery. It’s a zombie heist movie with a lot of relationships included, and with some political overtones, which I think make it very interesting. But it’s a light film, I don’t think it’s a political film, but I think there are, absolutely, definitely some little political nuances in it.

Armed. “I’d rather go and roll on a Jiu-jitsu mat than go to a shooting range,” says the 1.90m and 132kg actor. Netflix photo

-Did you train with the Navy SEALs for your role?

-Yes, we did, we did some training with the Navy SEALs, it was mainly firearms training when there is tactical training. But what is really interesting, I think that for a week we trained with them, and it was very, I know it was very educational because, there were many things, I am a fan of guns, I am a fan of firearms, but I am not really a foodie. But it was really interesting to learn some of the techniques, even the simple things like cleaning the rooms, the way they move, and the way they work together as a team. So that was a lot of things, working together as a team, as a unit, as a military unit.

Gun fan

Leader. Bautista is Scott, at the head of the group of mercenaries who must steal US $ 200 million … if the zombies leave him. Netflix photo

The subject of firearms seems to interest him. “I go to a shooting range from time to time, and I have guns. But I thought it was interesting to learn more tactical stuff about a gun itself, just, you know, for security reasons and things like that. But I’m not really a big fan, I’m more of a hobbyist. So it would be more like… I mean, I would be more interested in learning martial arts than firearms training. I like, I love martial arts. I love human chess. I love things like that. Jiu-jitsu, it haunts me, I love jiu-jitsu. I’d rather go and roll on a Jiu-jitsu mat than go to a shooting range, because I find it more interesting, it attracts me more.

Fan of the series, could not be in “The Walking Dead”. He tried, but … Photo File Clarín

Why wasn’t he on “The Walking Dead”

-You auditioned to be a zombie on “The Walking Dead”, and they didn’t take you?

-If Hahaha. What happened is that I never had, I wish I had the opportunity to audition, but I was there filming for years, doing all the Marvel stuff, Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Avengers: Infinity War Y Endgame, so the whole time I was there, I tried, because The walking dead they film it there. So I tried to get, you know, subpoenas, come in and play zombie. They couldn’t put me in the cast because, you know, I’m an actor too. And I would be… I couldn’t come in and play a smaller role, it had to be a bigger role, that I couldn’t commit to. So I wanted to go in and possibly dress up as a zombie and just pretend to be a zombie so I could be a part of The walking dead. And they told me that it just wouldn’t work because, you know, because of my height, it would be distracting, it would be too misleading, and I completely understood, because I didn’t want to be the kind that just shows up, and distracts from everything that’s going on, because really it is a well done television series. But yes, I tried …

“I remember watching ‘Night of the Living Dead’ when I was a kid and being absolutely horrified, not being able to sleep.” Netflix photo

-Will we see you in “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas”, the Netflix series?

-Nop, and for now I’m not in the prequel, this is the only movie I’ve signed to do at this time.

Likewise, in October we will see him as one of the protagonists of the multistellar Dune. And just signed a contract for Between razors and secrets 2, which will again be directed by Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), alongside Daniel Craig, with whom he will shortly shoot in Greece.

And there we will also see it on Netflix, because the streaming giant beat Apple and Amazon in the fight for the rights to distribute the second and third installments of the saga, paying, nothing: 450 million dollars.

With Peter Quill (Chris Pratt, as Drax, in “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Photo © Marvel Studios

Goodbye to Marvel?

-You said that “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” will be the last time you play Drax. What are you going to miss?

-It is the role that changed the trajectory of my life, it will always be special for me. It’s weird, because the character of Drax the Destroyer has a lot to give. People fell in love with Drax’s comedic side, and we got deeper into it. But I was lucky to be in the series, and to have James Gunn writing my role and directing the films.

Caregiver dad. His role, too, in “The Army of the Dead.” Netflix photo

-I read that you decided not to act in Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad”, in order to do it in “The Army of the Dead.”

-I’ve wanted to work with Zack for years, and it has truly been a priceless experience. Zack gave me the freedom to add emotion to Scott, my character, and to the relationship with his daughter, since redemption is something like the heart of the film.