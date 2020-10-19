Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) national president Chirag Paswan remains the hot topic in the Bihar assembly elections. He raised his voice against the Chief Minister and CM candidate of this camp, Nitish Kumar, for seat sharing in NDA. Chirag Paswan did not remain in the NDA even after a lot of persuasion by the BJP and has announced his party Lok Janshakti to contest the Bihar Assembly elections alone. However Chirag Paswan has also said that the Center will continue to be his alliance with the BJP. The LJP chief has also described himself as Hanuman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the same time, BJP is constantly saying that they have no relation with LJP. Navbharat Times.com team reached Shahrabani, the ancestral village of the former Chirag Paswan, to find out the answer to the questions arising in the midst of all these confusions. Here Chirag Paswan has come to perform the activities after the death of his father Ram Vilas Paswan. Meanwhile, correspondents of Navbharat Times.comHe tried to know the answer to all the questions arising in the minds of media and public. Let us know the answers of Chirag Paswan on those questions.

Question: How challenging is the election in the absence of a father for the first time?

Chirag Paswan: It is very difficult, I had never imagined this moment. The last time I came here, Dad was together. All the memories are so flashed, in the heart, in the mind… there is a lot of responsibility along with sorrow. Papa has a huge legacy. He has a party formed which has to be taken forward. The biggest party of his last wish was to contest the elections alone and the party should perform well. In such a situation, it is necessary that I do not become weak. I need to be strong, the party should be strong. I am constantly engaged in the same effort.

Question: How many times has Shaharbani visited the ancestral village?

Chirag Paswan: I have lived a lot in my childhood. Back here (Chirag pointed from the place of bone immersion) is our house. In recent times, there is a lot of busyness, due to which the village has reduced a little. But I try to keep coming here. Father has given rites since childhood. Even when he was in school, he used to come to the village during summer vacations. Papa has kept us connected to the village since childhood. I still try to come here with my brothers as much as possible.

Question: There is a lot of passion about you in the village. In such a situation, what is the preparation for the first phase of voting on October 28?

Chirag Paswan: Preparation is strong, one thing is clear about the election that when the election results come on November 10, the current Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar) will not continue in his post. Also, he will never become the Chief Minister of our state again. There is a lot of anger in public. Take the matter of my village, there are many big and small problems like the matter of the hospital, the pipe and the street… There are many problems for which I was trying, my father was trying. Ironically, we were never part of the state government. Barring a short term from 2017 to 2019, Paras was a minister with uncle Nitishji. Barring this, we have remained in opposition in the state ever since the party was formed. The current Chief Minister has been in the chair for 15 years, we were against him. There are many such tasks in the area such as health, education, basic infrastructure, all of which can be done by the state government. We have always been at the center, due to which we are not able to do as we wish. So my resolve is for change, change the leadership of the Chief Minister. Both the center and the state came under the leadership of the BJP, which is actually considered as a double engine government. That government could not only develop my village but the entire state in the true sense.

Question: Two days ago Amit Shah said that he had given enough seats to your party, so where did the matter go wrong?

Chirag Paswan: Everything that Amit Shah has said is absolutely correct. He rightly said that it was my decision to separate from the alliance, yes it was my decision. The talk was stuck on the ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’ document. I have prepared this document with the blessings of Papa and the suggestion of about four lakh Biharis. I wanted this vision document to be part of the Common Minimum Program. 7 I do not believe in certainty. I know that there has been terrible corruption in 7 sureties. We will get it investigated as soon as the next government is formed. The culprits will also be sent to jail. As such, 7 surety is the agenda of the grand alliance. I do not believe in him, the thing deteriorated here. There was no talk of a Common Minimum Program and the Chief Minister announced 7 decisions Part 2, after which there was no reason to remain in that alliance.

Question: There was a lot of ruckus on your Modi statement with Hanuman, now BJP is also saying that they have nothing to do with LJP. In such a situation, how is Hanuman of Modi saying that he will give victory to BJP?

Chirag Paswan: I am just saying that after November 10, BJP and LJP will be formed. I do not have any confusion in this.

Question: Be it BJP leader Giriraj Singh or Sushil Modi, they are attacking you a lot, saying that there is no relation with LJP?

Chirag Paswan: All his attacks on his head. At such a time, I expected him to be with me, but if he is sarcastic, he is also on his head.

Question: From October 23, PM Modi’s Bihar tour will begin. During this, he will attack your party or you, are you ready for him?

Chirag Paswan: I have already said that the Prime Minister can say whatever he wants to satisfy the Chief Minister.

Question: Senior JDU MP Lalan Singh has said that it would be understandable if Chirag had fielded candidates only against JDU, but in Bhagalpur, you have also fielded candidates against BJP?

Chirag Paswan: There are five such seats in the assembly, where we have to field candidates against BJP. Two are our seating seats, Raju Tiwari from Govindganj and Rajkumar from Lalganj. One is my younger brother Krishnaraj, contesting from Rosda. Rajesh Verma has been deputy mayor from Bhagalpur for a long time, he was preparing from there. I have already told the top leadership of BJP about these five seats. Friendly fight has been a tradition of coalition politics. We had also contested against the BJP in Manipur. Those who won our MLA supported BJP only.

Question: Will you remain in the alliance at the Center

Chirag Paswan: For now let us deal with the Bihar elections. The entire focus is on the election of Bihar.

Question: Is NBT talking to future Chief Minister of Bihar?

Chirag Paswan: No, not at all. My goal in Bihar assembly elections is to become the Chief Minister of BJP.