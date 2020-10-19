new Delhi: There is a ruckus in Pakistan against Imran Khan. 11 parties have united to oust Imran Khan from Pakistan’s power. There was a huge public outcry against the Prime Minister of Pakistan in Karachi on Sunday. Meanwhile, a journalist by profession and former wife of Imran Khan, Reham Khan had a special conversation with ABP News. He called Imran Khan a puppet and said that it will not be tolerated anymore.

Imran Khan Army spokesman

Reham Khan said that those who choose puppets are protesting against them. He said that it is not just about 11 parties. All those people who want democracy, this is their opposition which has been seen in Karachi last night. The entire movement of Pakistan is against them. Imran Khan is the spokesman of the army.

Along with this, he alleged that the vote was openly stolen in the election. In such a situation, Imran Khan’s government should not have been allowed to sit in Parliament. The Jalsa of Karachi is the result of pressure from the common people and hence the opposition parties have had to come together.

What will be the result of this pressure?

Reham Khan said that he (Imran Khan) is such a player who can never take pressure. I had anticipated that something would happen by December, but the countdown has already started. Target is not the Prime Minister of Pakistan because there is no Prime Minister in Pakistan. The target selectors are those who have chosen them. The target is General Qamar Bajwa. There is also pressure from inside the army that the waist Bajwa should now withdraw.

Let me tell you that Reham Khan and Imran Khan got divorced in October 2015. Reham Khan is a British citizen of Pakistani origin. Before the 2018 elections, Rehm made many revelations about Imran Khan in his book about Imran Khan.

Security forces arrested a Chinese soldier in Demchok area of ​​Ladakh