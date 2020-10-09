Vikas Pathak, who is known more by the name of ‘Hindustani Bhau’, has arrived in Bigg Boss 13 last year. Vikas, who abuses those who speak against Pakistan and Hindustan on YouTube, is a very soft hearted real life. You will be surprised to know that he provides free ambulances for the poor and also became the provider of many people during the Corona period. He is also going to release a song which he has sung himself on 10 October.

Bhau grew up in Mumbai itself

In an exclusive conversation with NavbharatTimes.com, Vikas said that his image changed considerably after moving to ‘Bigg Boss 13’. He received a lot of love from the people. He is now bringing a song. In this, he has expressed his love for Mumbai. He says that Mumbai gives a lot to everyone. Vikas told that he grew up in Bombay and his hometown is Ratnagiri.

Help people in lockdown

We asked ‘Hindustani Bhau’ what is the source of his earnings? To this he replied, I am not a businessman. Before ‘Bigg Boss 13’, he used to do small work. I am a small person The one above has given a lot. There is no shortage of money. He then revealed that for 17 years he has been running a free ambulance for the needy. Currently, 2 ambulances have been arranged. At the same time, he used to give food to 1000 people daily in lockdown. He said that he has distributed 7 to 8 trucks of food within 3 months. Vikas fed everyone from needy animals to needy humans.

This answer given on going into politics

Vikas said that the people of India who made me, needed me. And if I do not help them at such times, then my life is damned. He needed every celebrity but none came. Everyone sat at home putting on masks and sanitizers. When Hindustani Bhau was asked if he ever wanted to go into politics, he said, if I go into politics, then Bhau’s jawan will stop. Somewhere the leader of the hat will say, “Say no.” Said I do not need a red light.