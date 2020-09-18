new Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Modi government opposing the bill related to farmers. Talking to ABP News, Harsimrat Kaur said that it was not necessary to resign. As a minister, I always understood that people have chosen to raise their voice. It is a duty to bring people’s voice to the Parliament.

The former minister said that he told the government that there is a lot of opposition among the farmers. Something should be done only after talking to them. In writing from the Agriculture Minister, he explained to the farmers, but the doubts of the farmers regarding the MSP did not go away.

Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that the government is not able to convince the farmers. However, he also said that the government has done a lot of work for the farmers but could not refuse on this issue. The government could not take the farmers into confidence and they could not convince the Modi government. She said that she apologizes to the farmers.

With this, he said, “When I got the question whether I should support the government or the farmers, it was very clear to me that I will support them, because of which I have reached here.” When the government is doing this for whom it is not right for them, then it is my duty to fight with them. ”

Do you see a flaw in this bill?

To this question, he said, “I would not like to speak. This is also not an issue. For those who have brought these bills, it is necessary to take them into confidence, it is not important whether I am or not. We are with the farmers and will win this battle. “

On the future of BJP-Akali Dal alliance?

Regarding this, he said that the party high command will decide. First there is the farmer, later there is power. Punjab is made from farmers only. Being the daughter of farmers, I will never bear her loss. Every single piece of our blood has been given to the farmers.

Agriculture Bill: Shiv Sena will oppose the bill in Rajya Sabha, had support in Lok Sabha