Exclusive: Guaidó demands answers from Petro regarding the possible purchase of Monomers

The Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó classified Nicolás Maduro as “irresponsible”, for what he considers a “unilateral” delivery of State assets in the face of the possible sale of monomers to the Colombian company ecopetrol and asked President Gustavo Petro to clarify the facts because “they are assets of the Venezuelans and it smells like another shady business by Maduro.”

In response to the Colombian ambassador in Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, Guaidó said that “Maduro is so shameless that they intend to sell Monomeros at much less than what is valued. Finished. NIt is not surprising, they already did it in 2021 with the REFIDOMSA refinery in the Dominican Republic, by the way announced by Tareck El Aisami”.

If there was still any doubt, we must all be certain that the regime does not care about Venezuela, only their pockets and the money they steal from each other. We have already fought too long in the opposition, forgetting about the real enemy: Maduro and his drug traffickers. pic.twitter.com/OCafBRs6aL — Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) March 23, 2023

The opponent, who has insisted on the “need” to protect assets abroad, accused Maduro of wanting to “fill his pockets by continuing the practice of expropriating and auctioning off.”

After Ecopetrol assured that the purchase of Monomeros is not planned, contradicting Benedetti’s words, Guaidó demanded answers from Gustavo Petro about the fate of the Colombian-Venezuelan company. “President Petro, explain who is to be believed, your ambassador or Ecopetrol?”

