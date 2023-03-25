Saturday, March 25, 2023
March 25, 2023
Exclusive: Guaidó demands answers from Petro regarding the possible purchase of Monomers


Guaido

Juan Guaidó, opposition leader.

Juan Guaidó, opposition leader.

The opponent insists on “protecting” assets abroad such as Citgo and gold in London.

The Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó classified Nicolás Maduro as “irresponsible”, for what he considers a “unilateral” delivery of State assets in the face of the possible sale of monomers to the Colombian company ecopetrol and asked President Gustavo Petro to clarify the facts because “they are assets of the Venezuelans and it smells like another shady business by Maduro.”

(Read also: Is Colombia interested in buying Monomers? Ambassador Benedetti responds)

In response to the Colombian ambassador in Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, Guaidó said that “Maduro is so shameless that they intend to sell Monomeros at much less than what is valued. Finished. NIt is not surprising, they already did it in 2021 with the REFIDOMSA refinery in the Dominican Republic, by the way announced by Tareck El Aisami”.

(Also read: Venezuela’s Oil Minister resigns after corruption cases)

The opponent, who has insisted on the “need” to protect assets abroad, accused Maduro of wanting to “fill his pockets by continuing the practice of expropriating and auctioning off.”

After Ecopetrol assured that the purchase of Monomeros is not planned, contradicting Benedetti’s words, Guaidó demanded answers from Gustavo Petro about the fate of the Colombian-Venezuelan company. “President Petro, explain who is to be believed, your ambassador or Ecopetrol?”

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS

More news

Armando Benedetti in Washington: Monomers and Saab on your agenda?
Benedetti says that he will not dispute the Mayor’s Office of Barranquilla and remains in Venezuela

