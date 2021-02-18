Last year Fall Guys was one of the small giants that rose as the savior of our sanity in the middle of the pandemic, thanks to the fact that many discovered it as one of the free games in PlayStation Plus.

For several months it was positioned as one of the favorites of the community, although at that time it was only available for PlayStation Y Pc. However, that will change soon, as it was announced yesterday that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will come to Nintendo switch this summer.

And that’s not all, the little plump beans will also reach the controls of the users of Xbox, in the same way during this summer of 2021. This was confirmed officially today through Xbox Wire.

They promise more content for the future and a lot of fun in Fall Guys

The good news is that all users will now be able to experience the new improvements and additions in which the team of Mediatonic has been working for the last few months, and they promised to have more news in the near future.

Joe walsh, the game design leader of Mediatonic, shared a word with the community about it:

The rest of the team and myself, all of us at Mediatonic have worked very hard creating more and more elaborate schematics for the content in the future..

RI truly believe Xbox gamers will be joining the Fall Guys adventures at an extremely exciting time.

With this now Fall Guys will be available for all platforms from Summer 2021:

PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

So far it is unknown if Fall Guys will enter the system GamePass for Pc, so it would no longer only be available through Steam.

Are you excited to try it out on some of these new consoles? Let us know in the comments.



