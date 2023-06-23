In an exclusive interview for France 24, RFI and FranceInfo, French President Emmanuel Macron outlined his vision for tackling two problems that go hand in hand: climate change and the fight against extreme poverty. The president spoke in the framework of the Summit for a New Global Financing Deal, which brings together world leaders in Paris in their quest to achieve efficient environmental policies. An interview that he will be able to see exclusively at 7:10 am in Bogotá.

During an appearance on France 24, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the need for global cooperation and “mobilization” in the implementation of international taxes to support climate action and alleviate poverty.

🔴🇫🇷 “We need to create an international tax for Africa, that’s what we need.” Macron calls for the mobilization of an international tax regime to fund development. pic.twitter.com/OHEALMk4BY — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) June 23, 2023



Macron called for assistance in identifying countries that currently lack financial transaction taxes (FTT) and taxes on airline tickets.

In addition, he called for support to rally international tax efforts at the International Maritime Organization in July, highlighting the ineffectiveness of unilateral taxation.

Chinese debt may become a trap ‘beyond a certain threshold’

Macron also stressed the importance of cooperating with China in international debt restructuring efforts, as Beijing has become a major international creditor in recent years, particularly in Africa.

The French leader admitted that Chinese debt can become a trap “if it exceeds a certain threshold.” He stressed the importance of producing a plan in line with OECD practices for bailouts and loans.

🇫🇷🔴 Live from the Palais Brongniart in Paris with FRANCE 24, Macron lays out the objectives for the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact. pic.twitter.com/trHDeQzfjk — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) June 23, 2023



Speaking about the challenge of the green transition, Macron stressed the importance not only of saving the planet, but also of reconciling efforts to combat poverty. He stressed the need for more mobilization of private funds.

Regarding Senegal, the French president expressed his intention to facilitate the country’s exploitation of its gas projects and promote its development of renewable energies.

‘Russia has to stop the war and respect international law’

Finally, when asked about Russia and its absence from the Paris summit, Macron called on Moscow to end the war in Ukraine and respect international law. He stressed that the resumption of dialogue with Russia would be contingent on the latter.

🔴🇫🇷 “Russia has to stop the war, it has to respect international law.”#EmmanuelMacron answers to questions on whether the world can solve climate change and poverty without Russia at the table 👇 pic.twitter.com/iUomfffiiG — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) June 23, 2023



Asked if he would receive a hypothetical phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin tomorrow, Macron replied: “Of course I will take your call. But I have no reason to call you right now.”

Furthermore, he accused Russia of being “a destabilizing influence in Africa”, citing atrocities committed by the Wagner Group mercenaries in the Central African Republic.

This article was adapted from its English version