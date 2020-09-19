new Delhi: “There is a need for a national policy on terrorism. There should be a political precedence for encounter cases, if anyone has evidence, then give it to the system and get punished if wrong action has been taken. Stay in Pakistan and stay in terror.” The face changes and keeps sending its resident agent to India. ” These things were said by former ED Director and then Joint Commissioner Karnail Singh on the occasion of 12th anniversary of Batla House encounter. Singh has written a book on Batla House encounter, in which a series of information related to Batla House encounter has been given. The Batla House Encounter brought a stir in the country’s politics. After the serial blasts in Delhi in 2008, the name of the terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen was revealed for the first time through this encounter. In this encounter, the fiery Inspector of Delhi Police Special Cell, Mohan Chand Sharma was martyred.

Speaking exclusively to ABP News, Karnail Singh said that after 12 years of the Batla House encounter, I felt the need to write this book because of the circumstances under which the police officers face the ground to combat terrorism, irrespective of the circumstances. Be it the special cell or any other investigating agency. He said that I also wanted to highlight the untiring efforts of my officers. So I wrote the book.

The former senior IPS officer, who solved more than 50 bomb blasts in Delhi, was also angry with the politics done by the leaders after the encounter on terrorism. He believes that the Batla House encounter took place in 2008, when elections were to be held in five states and Lok Sabha elections were to be held in 2009. Not all people are like this, but at that time there were some sections of politics, people who tried their best to take advantage of this matter, but they could not succeed.

When asked by Karnail Singh whether you believe that there should not be such politics in the cases of terrorism, the former Super Cop said that there should be a political consensus that if one feels that they have evidence to this effect If the work that has been done is wrong, then it should tell the evidence to the agency or the system. The system should do its investigation and if something has gone wrong then action should be taken, but if it is not wrong, then public perception should not be made without evidence. Therefore, a national policy on terrorism is needed.

Karnail Singh said that there is a lot of investigation in cases of terrorist encounters, in such cases first senior officers investigate, I also did. After that NHRC, SDM and Crime Branch. The crime branch then submits its report to the judicial magistrate and in this case the Minority Commission also inquired. I believe that there should be an agency for investigation in different branches to investigate terrorism related cases, because the officer who has caught the terrorist should take the energy to catch the further link, while his energy So it takes to make a report.

How does Pakistan set a trap for its nefarious tactics in India? On this question, he said that earlier Pakistan used to send people to spread terror by training people from here. Later he started sending his resident agent. Resident agent means that the man there comes here to make his fake documents, then conducts business and marries and then shelters other people coming from Pakistan and collects ammunition. One such case was caught in the year 1998 when the secrets of 42 blasts were uncovered in Delhi.

After the 9/11 incident, the UN and FATF tightened their grip, Pakistan called people from India and started training in terror and the Indian Mujahideen phase was such a phase. After 2008, the Indian Mujahideen slowly came to an end and now its remaining people are in Pak Dubai. Once IM is over, Pakistan has started focusing on Kashmir. FATF has put Pakistan in the gray list. Pakistan will now face problems in getting loan. It will be up to the companies whether to give him a loan or not. The agency is being very cautious. The terrorists are not able to succeed due to vigilance.

When asked what bothers you the most in Batla House, he replied that in this case an attempt was made to create false natives. It was said that the terrorists were Innocent. Mohan was shot by his team. The story was presented without distorting the truth. When asked what was the most comforting to you, the former ED director said that I was comforted that even the Supreme Court said that the Batla encounter was right.

