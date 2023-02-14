Mexico.- Being one of its largest markets, the ecommerce platform Mercado Libre has been concerned with improving its services in Mexico. Sample of this is your most recent service “Ahorita”your commitment to deliveries in 24 hours.

What is “right now” in Mexican language? All Mexicans have used the term “now” as a time that can range from one minute to days. However, apparently Mercado Libre, the leading e-commerce platform in Latin Americahas put an end to the “right now” debate with its new package delivery service.

This is how the fastest and most reliable marketplace in the national territory has implemented a new campaign focused on the Mexican “right now”, through a special button with the legend of “buy now”.

This special button will be available in Mercado Libre from this Monday, February 13 to March 31 of the current year. The function of this service is full shipments. With this, the South American company bets on the same-day shipments in 16 cities and, in the rest, within 24 hours.

In this sense, the marketplace director of the ecommerce site in the Mexican Republic, Alexander Knightmaintained that with the “right now” button Mercado Libre endorses the commitment to its customers of instant deliveries.

“We distinguish ourselves by providing the best online shopping experience. For this reason, we encourage users to discover that purchases can be made at that very moment and that the products they request on the page will be at their doorstep the next day, thus endorsing our commitment and promise of instant deliveries.” said Alejandro Caballero, Marketplace Director of Mercado Libre México.

For its part, it was revealed that this exclusive campaign in Mexico It will also have other social and cultural initiatives related to the famous Mexican “right now”, as well as its different definitions.

We recommend you read:

“We know that immediacy is an element that current consumers are looking for. We hope that more and more people trust the benefits of buying online, so we want to show that speed is a competitive value that characterizes us. In this sense, we project a double-digit increase in sessions with this campaign”, added the director of Mercado Libre.