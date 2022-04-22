CNN dug into the effects of the US deregulation of the aircraft industry at the end of the 1970s. And today there are those who look to that niche market to revive the business

Flights reserved for pets – strictly unaccompanied – or for irreducible smokers who have not flown since the time of the no-smoking obligation on board. These are just some of the effects of the deregulation desired by the United States in the 1970s on the airline industry. Revolutionary package that involved the removal of federal control over fares, routes and the entry of new airlines specializing in niche markets. Many of these companies are gone. But there are those who think of restoring them. Here are the most curious.

For Airways

Founded in 2009 in Delray Beach, Florida, Pet Airways was an airline dedicated exclusively to pets such as cats and dogs, or “pawsengers” as they called them. They flew, for several years, without their wealthy owners, in the main cabin of specially adapted planes where the seats had been replaced with comfortable cages. Each aircraft could carry around 50 pets, with “Pet Attendants” checking them every 15 minutes including a passage of kibble and still water. Before take-off, the animals were offered a walk and a bath break in the specially designed airport lounges. The airline has operated for about two years, serving a dozen U.S. cities including New York, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago and Atlanta. Rates started at $ 150 and could go up to $ 1,200 depending on the size of the animal. In 2012, however, the airline ran into financial problems and began canceling flights, before completely ceasing operations the following year after ferrying around 9,000 pets. However, its website is still active and announces: “Flights recovering after Covid in mid-2022”, suggesting that there may be a second life on the horizon for the pet airline. “

The Hooters Air

In 2002, Robert Brooks, president of the Hooters restaurant chain, acquired Pace Airlines, a charter carrier with a fleet of eight aircraft, mostly Boeing 737s. The following year he transformed it into Hooters Air, a fleet of traveling bars with lots of “Hooters girls” on board who delighted passengers with quiz games and gadget prizes. The airline was based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a resort town known for its golf courses and beach resorts. Thanks to its affordable prices and direct connections to cities such as Atlanta, Newark and Baltimore, Hooters Air has attracted passengers of all kinds, mainly golfers and tourists, but also families. However, it was never successful enough to make money and went out of business in early 2006, due to rising fuel prices following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

No alcohol and the Bible instead of newspapers

Strictly no alcohol on board, Bibles and Torahs instead of magazines in flight, only religious films on display and a quarter of the rates dedicated to the financing of missionary work: these were the unique features of “The Lord’s Airline”, founded by the man of New Jersey business Ari Marshall in 1985, when he bought an old DC-8 that was supposed to be the airline’s only plane. The plan included three weekly flights from Miami to Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, offering a direct route to Jerusalem, approximately 30 miles away. At that time, religious pilgrims trying to reach the Holy Land had to take a connecting flight to New York. “The Russians have their own airline. The British have one. Playboy too. So why shouldn’t the Lord have his own airline?” Marshall said in 1986, according to The Associated Press. In 1987, however, the airline failed to qualify for an FAA license due to unfinished modifications and maintenance work on the aircraft. Investors got nervous and removed Marshall, installing a new board of directors to move things around. A few months later “Lord’s Airline” went bankrupt and the plane ended up being scrapped.

The plane is for smokers only

Smoking was banned on all domestic flights in the United States in 1990, but William Walts and George Richardson, two entrepreneurs from Florida’s Brevard County, decided to rebel three years later by founding an airline based on a private club. It required a membership fee of $ 25 and was only open to those who were 21 or older. The airline was to be based at the Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville, Florida, and the plan was to offer steaks and burgers on board with a free side of cigarettes. Almost a year after the announcement, however, the airline still had no license or aircraft, and although the founders claimed to have rounded up more than 5,000 passes, regulators denied Smokers Express a license to operate, causing it to disappear in a puff of smoke.

The super-luxury of Grand Air

Opened in 1987, MGM Grand Air was a first-class super-luxury airline that initially covered a single route – LAX to JFK – using Boeing 727 and Douglas DC-8 in lavish configurations: the rule was that no flight could carry more than 33 passengers. No queues, no check-in, luggage carried by porters, refined and reserved lounges at airports. There were five flight attendants and a standing bar on board, as well as private meeting compartments. Full meal service with excellent wine and champagne was always available and the bathroom had gilded faucets and monogrammed soap. All of this was offered for little more than the cost of a first class ticket on other airlines.

It was a success at first, but business slowed down in the 1990s with the arrival of private jets. And in 2008 MGM Grand Air went bankrupt.