In the last few hours, there are strong rumors about the possible contract extension for two key pieces of Real Madrid: Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde. Sources close to 90min have provided us with information that points to ongoing negotiations between the players’ representatives and the club.although an official announcement has not yet been made.
For more news about Real Madrid
At this precise moment there is no official status on the part of the merengue club, but from 90min we will make sure to be up to date with the news and be able to announce both renewals when the white team makes them official through their social networks
Both footballers, who currently have a contract until 2027 with the merengue team, could ensure their permanence in the club until 2028. These conversations about contract extension come in line with Real Madrid’s strategy of ensuring the continuity of its promising young players. and maintain a solid foundation for the future.
Eduardo Camavinga, acquired two summers ago from Stade Rennais, has made his potential and abilities clear in midfield, quickly becoming a prominent figure in the squad. In parallel, Fede Valverde, with a consolidated career at the club, continues to be an essential asset for the team in his position.
Although the official announcement has not yet been made, the possible contract extension of these two players would be excellent news for Madrid fans, ensuring continuity and stability in the squad at a time when the club seeks to stay at the top both national and international level. We will be attentive to future updates and confirmations from Real Madrid on this important contractual issue.
#EXCLUSIVE #Fede #Valverde #Eduardo #Camavinga #renew #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply