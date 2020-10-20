new Delhi: The Delhi government is launching a ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign on 100 red lights of Delhi between 21 October and 15 November to reduce pollution. This step has been taken to reduce vehicular pollution in Delhi. Before the start of this campaign, Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai said in a special conversation with ABP News that there is a lack of seriousness between the Central Government and the neighboring state governments regarding pollution. The Delhi government is working in action mode and the central government will also have to come into action mode.

Delhi government’s plan for pollution

Gopal Rai said, “The government has fought for pollution in Delhi for the last 5 years and as a result we have been able to reduce the pollution by 25% in the last 5 years. But this time the way Corona is, Due to pollution in it, the danger to the people can increase. Therefore, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has declared war on pollution this time. This time the all-round war is being fought against pollution. All those sources are about pollution. The Delhi government is working to eliminate all. Under this anti-dust campaign has been started. Our effort is to give a message to the people that if you are increasing the pollution of Delhi then the government will take strict action. No one is spared Will go. “

Campaign to reduce vehicular pollution

Talking about the Delhi government’s red light on, car off, Gopal Rai said, “As dust rolls in PM10 and PM 2.5, so does the pollution caused by vehicles. A new model is being used in Delhi to reduce it. One crore vehicles are currently registered in Delhi. There is a research that 15 to 20 minutes of these fuel burning every day at red light. Usually we It is a habit that we do not stop the car but it is also of no use. It is an issue of our habit. From 21 October, Delhi Government is starting a ‘Red Light on, Cart Off’ campaign with two and a half at 100 main intersections of Delhi. Thousand marshals are being appointed. People will be made aware as well as are launching more campaigns of awareness. Those who do not stop at the intersections, environment marshals will take roses to them. Now is the time of the pandemic. Will not give them hand flowers but will pray to shut down the car. I think everyone will have to take responsibility in this campaign They are not putting a fine on anyone because the problem of pollution is everyone. Everyone has to participate. This is a voluntary campaign in which all the people of Delhi will participate. 15 to 20% of vehicular pollution can be reduced by this campaign. “

Did the Delhi government delay the action mode?

In response to why the Delhi government woke up late, Gopal Rai said, “If 25% pollution has been reduced in the last 5 years then it is the result of continuous work. Delhi government works at 2 levels, a permanent work like Green of Delhi To increase the shed. The plantation campaign is going on continuously for this. The Central Government had given a target of planting 15 lakh saplings. We are planting 30 lakh saplings. About 1500 factories in Delhi were working on poisonous smoke, about 1400 of them we Shifted to PNG. We shut down the thermal power plant in Delhi. Due to the lack of electricity, the gen sets used to run, they do not need to run anymore because we have provided 24 hours power supply. Tree transplantation policy in Delhi Bringing it. All of this is for the people of Delhi, not for Punjab and Haryana. The Delhi government is doing a lot of work for the permanent solution of Delhi. Pusa’s de-compositor technique for smelting instead of burning the straw Anti Dust Campaign has been run to stop the dust pollution in Delhi. Challan cut in Delhi It is not in Punjab. This work is being done for the people of Delhi. “

Lack of coordination with the Central Government and neighboring states regarding pollution?

Gopal Rai says, “It is our priority to reduce the pollution inside Delhi. But at some places we are forced because the pollution does not stop at the borders of the state. We are helpless about the pollution that is being generated by burning stubble.” There are 11 thermal power plants around Delhi which cause pollution. So we request that it be closed. The Delhi government is working but we want to work together if we have to resolve. Serious for this There will be nothing to be said. Delhi government is working in action mode. The central government will also have to come into action mode. If the thermal power plants are not being shut down after giving deadline twice, then the government will get action. Will have to be taken. If the parli is not controlled then the state and central government will have to take action on it. The Chief Minister also said that if you are serious then you should meet once in a month with all the Chief Ministers, then only a solution will be found. “

There is no seriousness about pollution in the central government and neighboring state governments, to which Gopal Rai said, “When it comes to outside Delhi, the central government will have to take a lead role in it only then it can be resolved. There seems to be a lack of seriousness. The way thermal power plants are being dialyzed, brick kilns are happening, gensets are closed in Delhi and Haryana is getting exempted repeatedly, over parli There is a lot of discussion, but there is no solution. Pusa Research Institute is the body of the central government, if they have a choice, a solution should have been done. I think we have to work actively and work together. We work in Delhi. And are ready to support other states as well. “

Estimating the status of pollution in Delhi in the coming times

On the situation of pollution in Delhi in the coming times, Gopal Rai said, “Normal air is running in Delhi so the air quality level is slightly better. But if this air stops and stall then the situation will be more It will be bad. It depends on what the weather is like, at what level does the stubble burn and how is the pollution at the time of Diwali in the month of November. During Diwali, the people of Delhi are requested that pollution caused by firecrackers It is in our hands. So we will fight together and reduce pollution. By November 15, we will take further steps after analyzing the entire situation. There is only one request from the people of Delhi that if you park your car at red light from tomorrow, then your car Turn it off. Maybe there will be a problem for a day or two but it will get used slowly. If there is more than 10 seconds on the red light then stop the car. If it is less than 10 seconds then stop the car There is no need. I especially want to request the children to remind their mother and father to stop the car when standing at the red light. “

