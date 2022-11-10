Ita, what’s behind Giorgia Meloni’s “perplexities”

Because Giorgia Meloni spoke of “perplexity” about the way in which the Ita negotiations are proceeding? According to what he can report Business Italians.it there are two main reasons. The first is of necessity: in recent days the mef had to write a check for 400 million euros, the second tranche of the aid (which in total will reach 1.35 billion) that has been approved by Europe. In March 2023, it will be necessary to put the wallet again with another 250 million to put on the plate. And the premier would like at least this last installment to be shared with another operator.

The second reason, however, is more exquisitely tactical. The goal is to try to track down Certares, who has continued with the work of analyzing the accounts, confronting the social partners and the authorities. An accredited source close to the dossier commented with Business that “you want to push Certares to make a binding offer, as they have been very slow so far“. The problem is that the old adage of finance says that “whoever touches Alitalia (or whoever is on its behalf) gets hurt”. And in fact, this time too it seems that the outcome has become a bit complicated, so much so that on October 31st the minister of the Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti suspended the exclusivity of the negotiation between Ita and Certares.

And Certares what do you want to do? According to what he can reconstruct Affaritaliani.it, there are three possible scenarios. Starting from a certainty: that is, at the moment from the American fund the mouths they are more than sewn. What lies behind this silence is the real charade to be resolved. On the one hand, in fact, there is the possibility that we proceed belly to earth in an attempt to complete the acquisition of 50% as soon as possible. from Ita after the change of chair at the Mef.

The second possibility is that the Americans think that the next move is on Via XX Settembre. However, after having had the exclusive, extended until October 31, it was Giorgetti’s choice not to renew it, even if the Americans did not exactly tear their hair. Finally, there is the third possibility, which for now seems more remote: that Certares realized that the situation of the former Alitalia is even more complex than expected, and then take your time, perhaps trusting that in the meantime a more interesting offer will arrive on the MEF table.

To what we are able to reconstruct, too Msc–Lufthansa at the moment he is not in too much of a hurry to proceed. It is certain that Giuanluigi Aponte is interested in intermodality and is therefore looking around Italy to find a partner reliable. Whether this is Italo (whose monstrous evaluation, however, frightened us not a little) or Ita this is all to be verified. But it is certain that something is moving.

In the meantime, the board of directors, which for months relied on a handful of resigning people who had turned their backs on Alfredo Altavilla, has definitely imploded. Another will be appointed, with a maximum of 9 members instead of the current 11. But we need to hurry. Because the company needs an industrial partner, even before a financial one, to restart with new momentum. The now former executive chairman, according to reports The sun 24 hourswould have submitted a “conditional” resignation (with the request for indemnity for the waiver of any liability action and a claim for compensation).

Those who in recent months have tried to hypothesize the involvement of CDP forget that Ita is a loss-making company and the Cassa, by statute, cannot enter companies that have a red sign at the bottom of the line. In the first half of the year, the former Alitalia recorded a turnover of 480 million and a net loss of 272 million, of which 94 million for the fuel effect.

It also appears unlikely that an all-Italian consortium will be reconstituted, as happened in 2008 under the government Berlusconi. On the field, therefore, the already known consortiums remain: MSC-Lufthansa which aims at 80% of the capital e Certaresready to detect 50% of the shares and to leave greater decision-making power to the Mef. Time is running out, also because a decision needs to be made by the end of the year.

Marco Bentivogli, former secretary of Fiom and today leader of the Base Italia association comments laconically with Affari: “The situation has gone on for too long, we need to accelerate and verify Certares and Msc-Lufthansa. No.and the postponements of decades with the money used in Alitalia we would have bought both Lufthansa and Airfrance“.



