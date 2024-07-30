Member countries of the Organization of American States (OAS) will meet this Wednesday in Washington to discuss and probably pass a “resolution” on Venezuela in which They will declare themselves concerned about the allegations of irregularities in this Sunday’s elections and will ask the National Electoral Council (CNE) to publish the voting results and carry out a full recount with oversight by independent international organizations.

According to the criteria of

“Recognize the substantial and peaceful participation of the Venezuelan electorate in the elections held on July 28, 2024. Urge the National Electoral Councill of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to publish the results of the presidential vote at the level of each polling station and to carry out a comprehensive recount of votes with the presence of independent international observation organizations in a spirit of total transparency and to verify the result“, says the document, known to this newspaper, in its resolution section.

The text of the resolution, which will be discussed during an extraordinary meeting of the Permanent Council, was proposed by Ronald Sandersambassador of Antigua and Barbuda and acting as temporary president of this body.

Share Luis Almagro. Photo:EFE/Paolo Aguilar

The Council was summoned on Monday by a group of 12 countries (Argentina, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, United States, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Dominican Republic and Uruguay) with the purpose of addressing the results of the electoral process in Venezuela.

Recognize the substantial and peaceful participation of the Venezuelan electorate in the elections held on July 28, 2024. Urge the National Electoral Council of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to publish the results of the presidential vote at the level of each polling station and to carry out a comprehensive recount of votes with the presence of independent international observation organizations in a spirit of complete transparency and to verify the result.

The draft resolution will be discussed informally during a meeting scheduled for noon (Washington time) and then in the framework of the Permanent Council, which is scheduled for 3 p.m.

The participation of the convening countries and other interested delegations is also expected.

To be approved, the resolution must obtain at least an absolute majority (18 votes). But the idea is that it should be accepted by at least 23 countries (qualified majority) or, preferably, unanimously.

The draft resolution begins by “noting with concern the widespread and persistent allegations of irregularities during the electoral process in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, culminating in the elections held on July 28, 2024.”

It then adds that Article 3 of the Inter-American Democratic Charter establishes that “the essential elements of representative democracy include, among others, (…) the holding of periodic, free, fair elections based on universal and secret suffrage as an expression of the sovereignty of the people” and reiterates that the elections were the result of the agreements reached by the political parties of Venezuela in the Comprehensive and Incremental Dialogue Process of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in Mexico City on August 13, 2021, as well as the Partial Agreement on the Promotion of Political Rights and Electoral Guarantees for All signed in Barbados in October 2023.

Nicolas Maduro, president of Venezuela. Photo:EFE Share

What happens if the OAS resolution on Venezuela is approved?

Even if approved, the resolution lacks “teeth” and constitutes, rather, an element of diplomatic pressure which adds to what other key players have already requested, such as United States and the European Union and several countries in the region.

Among other things because from the perspective of the regime Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela renounced its membership in the OAS several years ago and is therefore not covered by its provisions.

The OAS legal office, on the other hand, claims that the withdrawal never officially materialized and Venezuela remains part of the hemispheric organization. Although it has a reserved seat on the Permanent Council, it has remained empty since 2021 after being briefly occupied by a member of Juan Guaidó’s interim government.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent for EL TIEMPO

Washington