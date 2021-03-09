Traveling despite the corona crisis? It could soon be possible again – thanks to the planned digital vaccination pass in Germany. Apparently, a company based in Munich will be awarded the contract.

Munich – The planned digital vaccination pass in Germany is taking shape. According to information from Munich Mercury * The American IT company IBM, whose German headquarters are in Munich, is awarded the contract for the development by the Federal Ministry of Health. The Telekom, which had already developed the Corona warning app with SAP, goes away empty-handed.

With the vaccination pass, which was decided at the most recent EU summit, vacation trips across Europe should be made possible by the summer. The EU Commission wants to present the draft law for the digital passport on March 17th. A uniformly readable document with a QR code is planned that can be carried on paper or on a smartphone – similar to a train ticket. To this end, the national systems of the 27 EU countries must be designed to be comparable and digitally linked.

Corona: traveling thanks to a digital vaccination certificate? IBM is apparently awarded the contract for development

According to the plans, the vaccination certificate can not only help when crossing the border, but also with future access to restaurants, shops, fitness studios or hotels. How Business Insider reports, the order is quite lucrative: According to the tender documents, there should be 50 cents per certificate. With a vaccination rate of 80 percent this year, the order would cost more than 32.5 million euros.

In Altötting, citizens who have received the second vaccination are already given a digital ID card with a QR code. The same data is recorded as in the vaccination card. “But they are forgery-proof and can be accessed quickly,” says District Administrator Erwin Schneider. Other circles are already considering such vaccination cards. (mik / AFP) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.