Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 12/27/2023 – 15:00

The country's two largest resorts, Costa do Sauípe and Rio Quente Resort, will become a major construction site over the next five years. This is the promise of the CEO of Aviva, Alessandro Cunha, owner of the two tourist destinations.

By 2028, R$1.2 billion will be invested in various works, from improvements to hotels, to real estate products and the construction of a water park in the Bahian destination with the aim of reaching a more premium audience.

“We understand that we need to deliver an experience for our guests and the works will all be in this direction”, he stated.

Year 2022 surpassed 2019

The Covid-19 pandemic and movement restrictions between 2020 and 2021 meant that Brazilian tourism was the hardest hit sector at the time. The CEO explains that Rio Quente, which had never been closed for a day since its inauguration in 1964, had to be closed for 120 days in 2020.

After what Cunha called a post-pandemic “revenge trip”, he states that the year 2022 has already shown better numbers than 2019 and that the occupancy rate in destinations was a record.

“In Rio Quente we will close the year with 77% average occupancy, which is a very good number. We had all our weekends above 85% occupancy. In Sauípe we have 60% average occupancy, which is a little low, but it's also a great number. We imagine that this number will grow after the works”, he believes.

New park must change user profile

One of the major investments during this period will be in a water park in Costa do Sauípe. The model will be similar to the Hot Park, at Rio Quente Resorts. In this model, in addition to the guest being able to use the equipment, the customer can purchase entry to spend just one day. The expectation is that this new product will increase the age and number of days spent at the resort.

“Our average customer today at Rio Quente Resorts is a family and at Costa do Sauípe it is a couple without children. We want to invite more families to Costa do Sauípe with equipment for the whole family”, she explained.

The investment will be R$350 million. The work will begin in 2024 and should take 30 to 36 months.

The idea is also to offer an experience in contact with nature. The Rio Quente Hot Park has Turminha da Zooeira, which draws attention to the preservation of the cerrado. In the Bahian destination, the Baía das Tartarugas will be created, with the intention of showing the process of turtles nesting on the beach.

Real estate projects focus on premium audiences

Another novelty that will be part of the resorts are the new real estate projects. In both Rio Quente and Sauípe, the company will launch multi-property products for those who want exclusive experiences or even make their summer home dream come true. Multi-property real estate is a model in which the property is divided into fractions of time.

In Rio Quente, the “Incasa” project will be a type of horizontal hotel in which guests will have more privacy and access to experiences such as having a dinner prepared by a chef. With an investment of around R$500,000, the customer will be able to enjoy accommodation for two weeks per year.

“There will be 40 houses measuring 350m² with an exclusive club, with complete privacy, but guests will also be able to use the entire resort structure. It is a project in which we will invest R$200 million and is already underway. We have one model house ready and about 20 houses almost finished. This project will come into operation in 2025 and each customer will have the right to use it for 25 years”, explained Cunha.

In the Bahian destination, the plan is to completely renovate one of the complex's hotels and transform it into apartments measuring 30m², 60m² and 100m². The idea, according to Cunha, is to sell the units to residents of nearby cities. They will have lifetime access to the properties. The investment expectation is R$200 million.