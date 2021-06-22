By Gram Slattery

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Consortia led by 3R Petroleum and private equity firm Seacrest Capital have made binding offers for a Petrobras refinery and several oil fields, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Grupo Verde Brasil (GVB), from Rio de Janeiro, and B-in Partners –which is headquartered in Houston– have joined the bid led by 3R for the assets, known jointly as Polo Potiguar, the sources said.

Seacrest, on the other hand, made an offer alongside the Brazilian Global Participações em Energia, which operates plants in the North and Northeast regions of the country, added the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss confidential matters.

The June 11 offers had not yet been reported in the press.

There are expectations that Polo Potiguar will raise at least hundreds of millions of dollars, and could reach more than 1 billion dollars, according to two sources.

Petrobras is trading dozens of non-essential assets in an attempt to reduce its debt and broaden its focus on deepwater oil production.

Petrobras, 3R, GVB and B-in declined to comment.

Seacrest and Global did not respond to a request for comment.

Petrobras announced in August that it would put the Potiguar Polo, located in Rio Grande do Norte, up for sale. The asset includes a production of 23,000 barrels per day (bpd) in onshore and shallow water facilities, according to documents released last year for the sale process. The center also has the Potiguar Clara Camarão refinery, which has an installed capacity of 39,600 bpd.

It is not yet clear whether any other consortium has made an offer for the assets. Grupo Cobra, a subsidiary of French infrastructure company Vinci, participated in the early stages of the process, but it is unclear whether it ever submitted a binding offer.

Cobra did not respond to a request for comment.

If Petrobras deems any bids for the Potiguar Pole adequate, bilateral negotiations with the winning consortium will likely begin within days or weeks, the sources said.

Asset sales by Petrobras regained pace after slowing dramatically in 2020 and early 2021, a period in which the Covid-19 pandemic undermined demand from potential buyers and the company underwent a major change in management.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach