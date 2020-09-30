new Delhi: The biggest rift is going to happen in the Grand Alliance in Bihar so far. The long-standing alliance between the Congress and the RJD, who have been partners for a long time, is almost certain to be broken. Not only this, the Congress has also taken the step towards fighting alone in all the 243 assembly seats of Bihar and a list of the names of the candidates is being prepared. Highly placed sources in the Congress have given this information.

If sources are to be believed, RJD agreed to give 73-75 seats to Congress. Congress was demanding the same number of seats, but even then the matter got stuck. Now the question is, when the seats are getting as per choice, why would the Congress decide to break away from the Grand Alliance?

Why break even after getting seats according to your mind?

Actually, the matter got stuck with the names of the seats (Assembly) after the number of seats. If sources are to be believed, RJD is ready to give 73-75 seats to Congress but out of this 10 seats are urban seats. That is, with the condition of 10 urban seats, RJD has agreed to give the Congress 73-75 seats but this is not acceptable to the Congress. The Congress feels that contesting on these urban seats will not be a profitable deal. The cadres on these 10 seats are not ready in that way and if the party agrees to contest elections here, then there will be loss.

In this way, Congress says that even though RJD is ready to give 73-75 seats, it is running as 63-65 and this number is not respectable. Therefore, the separation of the two parties is almost certain.

Now what will be the next step of the Congress?

According to sources, the Congress is now moving in the direction of fielding candidates for all seats. Names of candidates are being prepared. It is possible to declare the names of the candidates till Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Overall, the journey to reach a result in the Grand Alliance with seats is becoming very difficult. Let me tell you that there was a delay in seat sharing in the Lok Sabha elections held last year. Learning from this, the Congress said that there should not be any delay during the assembly elections. Many Congress leaders made statements in the media that seats should be divided by a certain time before the election so that leaders and workers get time to prepare.

Manjhi and Kushwaha have been separated

We have left the party chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and RLSP supremo Upendra Kushwaha with the grand alliance. Manjhi went and met Nitish Kumar and Kushwaha will now contest the Bihar elections in alliance with the BSP.

Will Shiv Sena contest assembly elections in Bihar? Sanjay Raut gave a big signal