Confindustria, here is Antonio Gozzi's secret team

Sensational indiscretion collected by Affaritaliani.it. After yesterday's revelations of Antonio Gozzi's renewed interest in the chair of president of Confindustria, today our newspaper can reveal which team of vice-presidents the current number one of Federacciai would like. As far as we know, after yesterday's articles the negotiations to bring the president of Duferco to Viale dell'Astronomia have accelerated, while initially the idea was to reveal the team after the Epiphany, less than three weeks away from the first meeting of the wise men who would officially open the Confindustria game. The past president would direct the Gozzi operation Antonio D'Amato and the current number one of the Brescia division Giuseppe Pasini.



According to what Affaritaliani.it learns, the vice-presidencies will be distributed as follows: two in the North, two in Lombardy, two in Emilia Romagna, one in Piedmont and three in the South. As regards the North, and in particular the Veneto, the chosen name is that of Leopoldo Destro, number one of Confindustria Veneto Est. The other name has yet to be identified, even if it is clear that it cannot be Barbara Beltrame Giacomello, vice president of Confindustria Vicenza and part of the steel dynasty of the same name. And the reason is very simple: since Gozzi comes from the steel industry and that Pasini, as we will see, will have an important role, it is unthinkable that there will be a third exponent of the steel industry. Further proof that the name of Enrico Carraro is continuing to lose popularity not only for the presidency, but also for an important seat.

As regards the two names from Lombardy, the first will belong to Milan and will probably be the prerogative of Alessandro Spada, number one of Assolombarda who will see his mandate expire in the next few months. The other name, as mentioned, is that of Pasini. As regards Emilia Romagna, one seat should go to the president of Confindustria Emilia Valter Caiumi, while the other chair should go to the oilman Guido Ottolenghi. In this case the great exclusion would be Maurizio Marchesini, already vice president of Confindustria e entrepreneur esteemed in the circles of Viale dell'Astronomia.

As regards Piedmont, the fight, as we have already said on other occasions, is between Giorgio Marsiaj, a highly esteemed manufacturing entrepreneur in Turin, and Marco Gay, young and ambitious who no longer hides his sights on the presidency in 2028. The South, however, will be the prerogative of Antonio D'Amato, who could allocate a chair to the current president of Confindustria Campania Costanzo Jannotti Pecci. The past president of Viale dell'Astronomia had been stopped by his counterparts after the summer and will not be able to run again.

Antonio Gozzi, at the moment, can count on six safe votes, very few if you consider the following that an entrepreneur like him has. While Emanuele Orsini has already reached the quorum necessary to appear before the wise men, the president of Duferco will have to find synergies, perhaps even among the votes of Alberto Marenghi, which sees its prices falling. Furthermore, the puzzle relating to central Italy remains. It seems that the star of Luigi Abete, for decades dominus of what insiders call the “Roman restricted traffic zone”, is slightly dimmed. And Maurizio Stirpe himself, vice-president of Confindustria for two terms, does not seem to be part of Gozzi's plans. Even if we remember that there are two other seats to be assigned, namely those of vice president directly appointed by the president. And who knows, Stirpe might end up in the narrow circle of candidates.



