The criminal complaint of some athletes against their coach Giovanny Vega Blanco and against Betty Rojas Sanguino for sexual harassment, sexual acts in person in an inability to resist and others reopens the controversy.

EL TIEMPO exclusively learned that the Ministry of Sport is aware of 17 similar cases between March 2020 and January 2021.

It may interest you: (Exclusive: the complaint of sexual harassment that shakes Colombian sports)

The authorities have also begun their investigations into the events listed below.

The cases, one by one

1. Sexual harassment- sexual abuse with a minor, by the volleyball coach of the Colegio Normal Superior de Bucaramanga.

2. Presumed acts of disrepute, insult, harassment by an official assigned to Indervalle, which could constitute acts of gender violence.

3. Alleged harassment of athletes by, apparently, a coach of the Club Deportivo Hobelix Fútbol Club Bogotá, currently called Independiente.

4. Abuse and sexual harassment, presented in amateur and professional soccer in Ibagué and in the city of Bogotá by the president of the “Paz FC” team and for the alleged crime of fraud.

5. Crimes against freedom, integrity and sexual discrimination by the Director of the Judo PAD Program.

It may interest you: (Sexual harassment in sports: cases that have occurred in Colombia)

6. Alleged harassment and sexual abuse of a minor by a mountain biker from the Ciclo Soacha club.

7. alleged sexual abuse with a minor. The defendant is the coach of the Cundinamarca Judo League.

8. Alleged abusive sexual intercourse with a minor by the coach of the Atlantic Athletics League in the disabled category.

9. Alleged acts of sexual harassment and abuse against Rugby athletes, who points to the coach of the Colombian National Team.

10. Alleged situation of sexual harassment and abuse of a coach:

11. Alleged situation of sexual harassment and abuse of a coach the one indicated is the same as in the previous case.

12. Alleged sexual abuse of a minor under 14 years of age, by a mountain biking athlete from the Soacha Cycle Club and the MTB coach – IMRDS (Municipal Institute of Recreation and Sports of Soacha).

13. Alleged discrimination and physical abuse against minors. The defendant is a Coach and legal representative Club VT SKATING STARS.

It may interest you: (The revealing testimony of an athlete who denounces abuse by his coach)

14. Alleged physical aggression, sexual and psychological and sexual harassment and physical abuse by a coach against several athletes of the Antioquia U-18 men’s basketball team. The defendant is the coach of the U-18 men’s basketball team of Antioquia.

15. Alleged abusive sexual intercourse with a person incapable of resisting committed against a Paralympic athlete by athletes in the Bogotá Physical Disability League.

16. Presumed psychological mistreatment and discrimination due to the condition of women in minors. The accused is a member of the Antioquia Baseball League.

17. Alleged sexual harassment of three (3) athletes from the Santander Athletics League, psychological abuse, exploitation of minors, cruel and inhuman or degrading treatment and health impairment of athletes due to inoculation of unspecified medications to increase sports performance , crime of illegal supply or formulation to athletes.

It may interest you: (Egan Bernal and his companions, close to being run over by a car, video)

sports