After the Champions Trophy won against Rosario Central, the “Diablito” Claudio Echeverrione of the great promises of Argentine football and River Plate, surprised everyone by declaring that he will not renew his contract.
“I am not going to renew, but I will stay for another year or six months”had expressed on ESPN about his contract that ends in December 2024 and has a clause of 25 million euros.
Although the statements caused a stir since the River Plate fans thought it was an inappropriate gesture on the part of the player and his representation, since they think he should renew his contract to leave money to the institution that gave him the chance to be a professional, His agent Enzo Montepaone maintained that Diablito, who started against Central and who has just broken it in the Under 17 World Cup with the Argentine team, would never make a decision that harms the club that formed him.
More news about the transfer market
However, at the same time 90Min can assure that Manchester City is advancing in talks with River Plate on an agreement for Claudio Echeverri: we understand that an agreement is close, which contemplates the Echeverri's permanence in River at least until the end of 2024at which time he would move to England.
As we revealed earlier this month, City wanted the River trioEcheverri, Agustín Ruberto and Ian Subiabre…and they are still aiming for all three, but they had to sign Echeverri first due to interest from other teams, including Chelsea and Barcelona, who had already started first contacts to be able to secure him.
“Claudio is enjoying this new title and thinking about what is to come. We try to keep him out of everything that is said. He is so committed to the club and his teammates, that he expressly asked that if there were any negotiations in progress, equal He wants to stay a year playing for the club he loves so much.. Surely in the coming days, together with the leadership, we will analyze the situation and We will make the best decision for everyone,” concluded his representative.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#EXCLUSIVE #Claudio #Echeverri #increasingly #closer #teammate #Julián #Álvarez #Manchester #City
Leave a Reply