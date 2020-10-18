Patna: LJP President Chirag Paswan is hurt by the ‘Votkatwa’ statement given by BJP. In a special conversation with ABP News, Chirag said that his so-called father is insulting his late father Ram Vilas Paswan. He alleged that such a statement is being made by the BJP under pressure from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Chirag claimed that after November 10, the current Chief Minister of the state Nitish Kumar will not be the Chief Minister again.

BJP-LJP government will be formed in Bihar- Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan said that the election this time will be a historic election. This election will be considered a parameter for decades to come. An example of this election will be given. After November 10, a double engine government will be formed in the state under the leadership of BJP-LJP. There is complete confidence in this matter.

The LJP president said, “To become the chief minister, the number should come. When they do not have the numbers, then how will they become the Chief Minister. I am saying with full confidence that the JDU will not even be able to cross the double-digit mark. “

Select the words that describe ‘Votkatwa’ correctly

Chirag Paswan said that those who are telling him to vote for him should choose the words properly. You are saying this for the party of the leader who was your colleague till just a few days ago. Chirag said, “Father will not be happy to hear this. Everyone is emotional for the party. My father used to say that the party is like a mother. “

Won’t use the prime minister’s picture

The LJP president made it clear that he would not use the Prime Minister’s photograph. Chirag said, “I am Hanuman of the Prime Minister. They live in my heart. Who can stop my faith When my father was in the hospital, the Chief Minister did not even care for him. It was this Prime Minister who used to call me twice a day. Should I turn against the Prime Minister just for the fact that I have cut my path? ” Chirag Paswan said that he will release his party manifesto in the next two days.

