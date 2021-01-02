New Delhi: Recently, the ‘Shaheen’ exercise which took place near the Indian border between the Air Forces of China and Pakistan, was done to compete with the Rafale of India. This question is because a special ‘logo’ (symbol symbol) was prepared for this exercise. The logo depicts the dragon breaking Rafael into two pieces and inscribing ‘When the dragons meet’. But let us tell you that before the Rafale, the Indian Air Force has a fighter jet, which has got the title of ‘Dragon Slayer’. It is a MiG-29 fighter aircraft which has been deployed in eastern Ladakh for the last eight months and is operating day-to-night combat air patrols in the air space adjacent to China.

In Pakistan’s Sindh province, ‘Shaheen’ exercise took place last month (11-25 December). This was the ninth edition of the annual exercise to be held between the Air Forces of China and Pakistan. This exercise took place close to the Indian border near Gujarat. Shaheen Exercise was participated by J10 fighter jets on behalf of Chinese Air Force (PLA-AF). The JF 17 fighter aircraft attended from Pakistan’s side.

After Shaheen warfare, a logo was publicized in the Pakistani media. In this logo, it is shown that a dragon in aggressive posture is making two pieces of Rafael fighter aircraft. Dragon is the national symbol of China. Along with the dragon and Rafael, 10 J of China and JF 17 fighter jets of Pakistan are also featured in this insignia. The JF17 is also a Chinese fighter jet, built for Pakistan. This is the reason why this logo reads ‘Van Dragon’s Meat … there is fire and blood’, that is, when two dragons meet, it fires and bleeds. Its gesture is directly for Rafael. Such badges (‘logos’) are also put on the pilots’ own J-suits (uniforms worn while flying fighter jets).

But let us tell you that even though China and Pakistan might be able to compete with the Rafale fighter planes of the Indian Air Force, China and Pakistan probably do not know that the MiG-29 fighter jets in the Indian Air Force are already The title of ‘Dragon Slayer’ means Dragon slayer.

MiG-29 fighter jets were taken by the Indian Air Force from Russia in the 80s. Since then, two MiG-29 squadrons are stationed at Adampur in Punjab – one squadron consists of 18-20 combat aircraft. The responsibility of these MiG-29 is to protect and monitor the airspace of China and Pakistan. These Russian aircraft were upgraded about two years ago, after which they have become extremely lethal.

The detachment of the upgraded MiG-29 fighter jets has been stationed at the forward airbase of East Ladakh for the last eight months and is carried out by Combat Air Patrolling (CAP) on airspace adjoining China day and night. Given the performance of these MiG-29, India 21 and MiG-29 are going to buy from Russia.

According to the information, Russia has also promised to upgrade 21 MiG-29 fighter jets of old make. Apart from this, 59 MiG-29 jets deployed in three squadrons of Indian Air Force will also be upgraded in this deal itself. Although these old MiG-29s were recently upgraded, but now they will be converted into multirole aircraft. Till now, MiG-29 fighter jets were considered for air-superiority. But when transformed into multi-role, now these aircraft will also be used for ground-attack.

For the last eight months, there has been a conflict between India and China on the LAC adjacent to eastern Ladakh. Recently, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadoria said that the Chinese Air Force has deployed a large number of fighter aircraft, helicopters, drones and missiles at its forward airbase to help China’s PLA army.

