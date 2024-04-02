'Exclusive' cars were removed from the garage without consultation, and the owner now faces significant compensation

For more than thirty years, a man stored 11 special cars in a parking garage in The Hague without any problems, until the garage owner Q-Park had had enough. The owner would, among other things, park his vehicles outside the spaces, take up more space than paid for and use spaces as storage space. Q-Park removed its cars without consultation and this now appears to be unjustified: the owner will receive compensation of up to 25,000 euros.

