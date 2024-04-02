Friday, April 5, 2024
'Exclusive' cars were removed from the garage without consultation, and the owner now faces significant compensation

April 2, 2024
in World Europe
'Exclusive' cars were removed from the garage without consultation, and the owner now faces significant compensation

For more than thirty years, a man stored 11 special cars in a parking garage in The Hague without any problems, until the garage owner Q-Park had had enough. The owner would, among other things, park his vehicles outside the spaces, take up more space than paid for and use spaces as storage space. Q-Park removed its cars without consultation and this now appears to be unjustified: the owner will receive compensation of up to 25,000 euros.
