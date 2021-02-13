Guy-Marcelin Kilama, little known to the general public, has established himself as head of defense at Chamois Niortais. The 21-year-old Cameroonian is considered one of the most promising players in Ligue 2 and rightly has great ambitions. According to our information, he will most likely move to the Bundesliga in the summer.
After a turbulent last season, Niort is in the comfortable midfield of the table this season, thanks in part to the upswing of Guy-Marcelin Kilama, who has become head of defense in Niort. But Kilama only landed in Europe three years ago.
Before that, he was trained at the renowned Cameroonian football school École De Football Des Brasseries Du Cameroun, where, among other things, Samuel Eto’o learned to play football. “I started playing on the street and when I was 13 they found me. They raised me, they trained me, they taught me how to be a man. Those are memories I will never forget it’s engraved! “, told Kilama in conversation with 90min.
His meteoric rise reached his first climax on August 3, 2018, when he made his professional debut in Ligue 2 in a 4-2 win over Clermont. Only 25 short minutes were enough to demonstrate his qualities, which include “physique and looseness”. “I’m also pretty fast and explosive and I have good technique for a defender.”
A baptism of fire in which he comes into play in an unfamiliar position: as a right-back.
“I can play central defenders, right-backs and sixes,” said the versatile Cameroonian. In Cameroon I’ve always played as a sixth or a central defender, these are my favorite positions, but in Niort I learned to play full-back. I had never played as a right-back before, but by listening carefully to the coach’s instructions on how to position myself and how to present myself, I was able to master that position. “
Although he was temporarily disabled by a hamstring injury, Kilama continued his ascent. He gradually became a regular for the first team in the 2019/2020 season, scoring his first professional goal against Grenoble on February 14, 2020.
“I’ve always believed in my qualities. I knew that if I concentrate and work harder, I could do it.”
This season the Cameroonian U23 international has taken another step forward. Kilama has played 20 games this season and is valued at 600,000 euros according to Transfermarkt.de. Is he ready for a bigger club now?
“My primary goal is to advance the club in terms of sport. After that, of course, it’s about performing well, attracting attention and, why not, joining a bigger club in the summer.
The player from Douala admits that he dreams of two leagues: “The Premier League and the Bundesliga.” He likes Germany above all because of the many successful French talents that have developed here: “Upamecano, the youngsters from Paris … there are many French players who feel very comfortable in Germany. It’s a league that I like to watch and that suits me. “
Kilama’s agent revealed to our French colleagues that he will most likely join the Bundesliga in the summer. If you look at the development of previous French talents in Germany, you can look forward to an exciting player.