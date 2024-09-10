The beginning of a new adventure

From this year, MotoGP also has an American team among its ranks. Trackhouse – a team that competes successfully in the NASCAR championship in America – has decided, encouraged by its founder, Justin Marks, to enter the MotoGP as Aprilia customer teamtaking over the RNF. At the top, a figure of enormous charisma and experience within the two-wheel paddock has been inserted: that David Brivio already capable of achieving repeated successes in MotoGP with Yamaha – in the golden years of Valentino Rossi – and Suzuki, leading Joan Mir to the world title in 2020.

In Misano FormulaPassion.it he met Brivio for an exclusive interview in which the manager took stock of what has been his first season so far at the helm of the star-spangled team, between need for adaptation and growth ambitions for the future. “The balance is positive – commented Brivio – in the sense that At the beginning of the year we hadn’t set ourselves any particular expectations and the project started with the consideration that this would be a year of learningto allow Trackhouse to understand what MotoGP is and how it works“.

The steps forward and the Ogura challenge

“In terms of results – continued the Trackhouse manager – it’s a bit of a troubled season instead: already in the winter Miguel Oliveira had to make a fairly big leap from the 2022 bike to the 2024 and it took him a while to adapt. In the meantime Raúl Fernandez started with the 2023 bike and when he started to find the right harmony with that bike he moved to the 2024. So now he’s going through a period of adaptation to the bike for the second time in a season. However There are some positive signs during the year: Oliveira had a good weekend at Sachsenring, there was Raúl’s weekend in Barcelona, ​​the direct passage of the two bikes in Q2 in Aragon. These are signs that you don’t see in the standings but they are indicative”.

Trackhouse will change half of its lineup next year: outside Oliveirawhich is settled in PramacAnd inside Ai Oguraprotagonist of an excellent season in Moto2 this year: “We believe Ogura is a very talented driver. – explained Brivio – with the potential to become a good MotoGP rider and therefore we decided to launch this challenge and try to make it grow. The choice was made thinking about who among the current Moto2 riders could be a good purchase for us and in the end it fell on Ogura. It represents a gamble, like all choices: we will see how it goes. Whether it was right or wrong we will be able to say in a year or two“.