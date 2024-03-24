Jane Percy, Duchess in the United Kingdom, has been seeking for years for the Colombian government to donate coca plants so she can include them in her controversial, but famous, Poison Garden, where she has more than 100 species of plants used for the production of different illegal drugs, which he has in his summer castle in Alnwick, in the northeast of the European nation.

In an exclusive interview with EL TIEMPO, The Duchess of Northumberland assured that she has raised her particular request to several Colombian ambassadors over the years and that, in most cases, they have denied it or do not even respond to her.

Percy points out that it is something he “does not understand” since he has an official license to grow this type of plant, since his intention is to educate the public about the dangers of a derivative of the plant – cocaine – which he claims “is killing to hundreds in their country.”

“I would love to go to Colombia and see firsthand what happens there.. I think we can find a way to collaborate and make it beneficial for both parties,” notes the Duchess after indicating that her Poison Garden has been in operation for 25 years and attracts millions of tourists.

Tell us a little about your Poison Garden, where did the idea come from and what do you intend with its operation?

The idea came about when he was designing the annex garden at Alnwick Castle – his summer residence – about 25 years ago. He had the idea of ​​it being a garden focused on the community. So when I started looking for references in different gardens around the world, one of the ones that seemed fascinating to me was the one in Padua, near Venice, in Italy, and which was built by the Medici to find more effective ways to kill your enemies through the use of plants. On it was a skull and crossbones on the door. It was very run down and dilapidated, but it still struck a chord with me somewhere. Then I looked further and everywhere were apothecary gardens, focused on healing and the healing properties of plants. And the more I learned about plants, the more I learned that a plant that heals almost always kills.

Did that give you the idea of ​​doing something educational?

I thought that when you think about drug education It is usually through an approach that can be boring. What I didn't expect was that the idea would lead to a great drug education program. Groups focused on the fight against drugs or the rehabilitation of addicted patients came to us to ask if they could use the garden to have a conversation with people. In particular, intergenerational conversations. The truth is, there are very few places in the world where you can sit a grandmother with her daughter and her granddaughter around a cannabis plant and talk about it and hear stories about it. Although it sounds like something fun at first, there is a serious message behind this experience. I must say, we already have a license from the British government to grow drugs in this space.

However, one of the plants that does not have its garden, among the more than 100 that already grow in this space, is coca. You have said that you have asked the Colombian government to provide you with seeds or seedlings to grow it. What have those conversations been like?

Well, I have written to several ambassadors over the years and most of them have not even replied, some have simply told me that it is not possible. But, I don't see why it's not possible. In reality, the coca plant is no different from any other deadly plant.

Did you think you would find more echo in a government like that of Gustavo Petro?

I recently received a letter from the Colombian embassy and, in fact, they put out a press release stating that they tried to contact me. I will contact the ambassador, who knows that the coca leaf does not kill. That is, the coca plant does not kill by itself. The extraordinary thing about all these poisonous plants is that what kills is the intervention of man. So we are the ones who make it easy for them to become murderers. And that's the interesting part. We choose to turn marijuana into a killer, or strychnine into a killer, or coke into cocaine. It does not do it by itself to the plant.

EL TIEMPO contacted both the Colombian embassy in London and the London embassy in Bogotá and they say that they have not received said request…

That's true. Not to the current ambassador, until now. But, I wrote to previous ambassadors and got no responses. In that sense, we can intuit that it is not possible to obtain the coca plant.

Roy Barreras, the current Colombian ambassador to the United Kingdom, says that it is not possible because in the British nation the coca plant is classified as a drug and therefore is prohibited. What do you think?

I think that in our case we should be an exceptional case because we grow it to educate and it is monitored very carefully thanks to the fact that we have a license from the Ministry of the Interior to grow these drugs with which, of course, we have to be responsible. No one can enter this garden on their own, even during the tour you have to be accompanied by a guide. Furthermore, we are not talking about someone being able to grab some coca leaves and then be able to produce cocaine. I think that's very important.

So, from the UK's perspective, and given that they already have a license to grow, shouldn't the fact that it is considered illegal be an obstacle to getting the plants you request?

There are plants that are much more lethal in their natural state than coca, which necessarily has to go through a long process to extract cocaine from it. And I don't see why then we can't have one of these plants in our garden.

Yes, I would say so. All the plants we grow in the Poison Garden kill, they are dangerous, but we still have them and we can grow them. And they have them in other places too. I bet you that in Colombia there are angel trumpets or brugmansias that are the most dangerous. The latter is visually a beautiful plant with flower bells that smell fantastic. In Victorian times, women in Britain used to have their flowers on the card tables and put the pollen from the bluebells into their cup of tea, that was like the LSD of the time. The Aztecs also used it. They made a tea from the roots and gave it to their sacrificial victims. It was an amazing plant for making people appear awake when in reality they were completely out of it. And if you increased the dose, it killed. What I mean is that there are plants that are much more lethal in their natural state than coca, which necessarily has to go through a long process to extract cocaine from it. And I don't see why then we can't have one of these plants in our garden.

In its response, the Colombian government suggests that the plant is not a good option for your garden either, as it is neither poisonous nor toxic. As an example, they say that, just as barley is not whiskey or potatoes are vodka, coca is not cocaine. Do you agree?

Well, yes, it is true, but the coca plant is fundamental in the manufacture of cocaine and that is the message that our project tries to convey, to explain to visitors that the coca leaf does nothing by itself and that, precisely , when used in a certain way it becomes something extremely dangerous, addictive and lethal. Furthermore, in the United Kingdom we face a serious public health problem due to cocaine and I think that is an important message to give.

Perhaps the problem is also that Colombia does not want to promote the stereotype that it has been burdened with for decades that the country is only coca and cocaine by sending the plant to its garden…

Our intention is not to single out one country or another. Daturas or brugmansias are found all over the world. In South Africa they line the roads and when you ask they tell you that there they don't associate it with anything bad even though it is dangerous. The point is that, in England, the product that comes from coca is a big problem, especially in the northeast of the country, and that is why we want to educate people about its dangers in a way that motivates or interests them.

Jane Percy, Duchess in the United Kingdom Photo:The Poison Garden / Courtesy Share

I suppose you know that in indigenous communities in Colombia or Bolivia, coca is part of their diet. Its leaves are also used to produce tea. Is that something you would also highlight in your talks?

Yes, we could do it, although what we focus on is the lethal aspect. What we are trying to do is get this message across to young British people because, by the way, cocaine kills many more people here than in Colombia. We just want to convey the message about the dangers of cocaine, so we try not to focus on the cure or the benefits of these plants used in any other way because, I remind you, almost all the plants I talk about that kill, also almost They all heal too. And the relationship between killing and healing is really interesting, but that's not the point of this garden.

So, what do you have planned to get Colombia to finally agree to send you the coca plant?

We will contact the embassy and I will try to meet with Ambassador Barreras to discuss this. I will follow up and see if there is any way we can work together for mutual benefit. I feel that there may be some association between our garden and what is happening in Colombia so that this shipment and what we do in the garden serves us both. I would love to go to Colombia and see what is happening there.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI – EL TIEMPO Correspondent – Washington