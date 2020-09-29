Patna The Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president and MP, Tejashwi Surya, in a conversation with ABP News about the Bihar assembly elections, described the youth as the power of Bihar. Surya said that the use of things in digital form has increased in the elections to be held during Kovid’s time. Along with this, he gave his opinion on many issues related to Bihar elections.

Tejashwi Yadav in CM race

Surya said that workers have risen from below on every front of BJP. Are connected to the ground. There is no Prince, this is the difference between the Opposition youth and the BJP youth and the workers.

Issue of 10 lakh jobs

On the opposition’s announcement of giving 10 lakh jobs, he said that such a promise can be made by one who has not earned even one day honestly, with wages. Only people disconnected from reality talk like this. After the arrival of PM Narendra Modi, the Yuvraj, who became unemployed, whose political unemployment, he is in pain.

15 years vs 15 years

According to Surya, in these 15 years we have corrected the mistakes. If we go on the roads today, then we see development. It has not been interrupted. It takes time to get things right. The people of Bihar had gone 50 years behind what the opposition did in 15 years and hence the youth of today cannot make the mistake of losing the year. On the question of anti-Muslim image, Surya said that what has happened will be talked about. The works done in Bihar are not just for Hindus. Are for everyone. “

Chirag Paswan my good friend

Tejashwi Surya said that Chirag Paswan is good friends and the people of the alliance will decide on it. With this, he said that the BJP is the only party in the country that thinks in the interest of the youth. Other parties say that today’s youth is tomorrow’s future. PM Narendra Modi says that today’s youth is today’s leader. They have to give chance. This is the 21st century and this is not the lantern era.

On the statements made by Maharashtra Congress about Gupteshwar Pandey, he said that he only walks on Twitter. There will be no difference in Bihar. The voter’s mind is not affected anywhere. So it won’t matter.

