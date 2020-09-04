Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has now returned after almost 5 years of marriage. Last month, Bipasha appeared in MX Player’s web series ‘Dangerous’ with her husband Karan Singh Grover. In a special conversation with NavbharatTimes.com, Bipasha said that while working in the film industry, she broke a lot of different stereotypes and went ahead, one of the stereotypes is her dark complexion.Bipasha says, ‘My dark complexion is never my deficiency, but my skin color is my strength. Whenever I go for a trip abroad, people there think that I am a princess. People abroad feel that my color looks very unique and attractive. Because of the skin color, the list of those who adore me is very long, so this dusky color is my strength. ‘After my film Jism, many blonde actresses in Bollywood started using brown makeup to give themselves a dusky look, it became a trend. I have changed many stereotypes and stereotypes while working in the film industry.

90% of the country’s population is dark, then why do people call me dusky

When 90% of the population of our country is Dusky, I do not know why I was called Dusky. Probably because the definition of heroin in our country is such that it should be white, low height and in perfect shape. I was dusky and highted as an actress, just the opposite. Gradually changing the thinking of the people, people also started to understand that it is hot to have a dusky look and after some time the brown color skin started to be called sexy.

It is very important to break this thinking when you want a white girl at the wedding

Even today people do not get tired of praising my skin. In our country, the conservative thinking that a white girl is needed at the time of marriage is very important to break this thinking. If your features are good, then any skin color you have will look good.

Kareena told Bipasha a black cat

Bipasha has also heard some bitter things about her color in Bollywood. Let me tell you, when Bipasha Basu and Kareena Kapoor Khan were shooting for the film ‘Ajnabee’ in 2001, there was so much conflict between the two about the costume that Kareena lost her temper and slammed Bipasha for calling her a black cat. Killed. A lot of headlines were also made on that apartheid comment made by Kareena on Bipasha.