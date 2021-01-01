The political rhetoric is in full swing just before the West Bengal assembly elections. Accusations and counter-allegations on each other are constantly targeted by political parties. West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh is appealing to people to protect themselves, citing deteriorating law and order in the state. Talking to ABP News on Friday, Ghosh said that a woman is raped in the state and she is kept overnight in the police station and then the report is not even written. The Chief Minister then questions the character of the woman.

Bengal becomes Afghanistan

Dilip Ghosh asked the question that if the permission for immersion of Durga Puja is not allowed, where will the Hindu society go. He said what should be done to save existence, should we sacrifice? Bengal BJP president said- We are not snatching democracy, we have the right to protect our lives. Bengal has become Afghanistan, what should people do in such a situation?

10 attacks on me – Dilip Ghosh

Taking a dig at the law and order of the West Bengal government, Dilip Ghosh said that we should be taught the lesson of violence and we should be sacrificed. He said that when there is a fire in your house, you will know what a fire is. He said that many people have taken up arms, ever a question has arisen that how many people have sacrificed? He said that I have been attacked 10 times. This is why the government has given them protection. But it is not possible for everyone to give security personally.

Obviously, as the assembly elections in Bengal are approaching, the attacks of political parties are getting sharper. While the opposition parties are attacking the Mamata government by citing the law and order of the state, the ruling Trinamool Congress is calling it a conspiracy by the opposition to discredit the state government.

