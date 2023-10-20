Arnau Martínez is one of the most promising gems in all of Spanish football. The right back who currently plays for Girona is attracting the attention of several heavyweights in European football, however, it seems that both Real Madrid and Barcelona are determined to keep him in LaLiga.
90min was able to know that both the meringues and the blaugranas are behind the defender and have followed him closely over the last year. Both teams considered making offers for him in the summer market, but the player remained at Girona. Everything indicates that Martínez will not remain in the ranks of this club for much longer.
This portal was able to learn that the giants of Spanish football are not the only ones interested in Arnau Martínez. Manchester City are well informed about Martínez and his progress, given that Girona is part of the City Football Group, and we understand that he is a player of interest to them.
City are not the only English team that has shown interest in Martínez, as sources have confirmed to 90min that Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Aston Villa have followed him this season.
The Spain Under-21 international, who can also play as a central defender, has a contract with Girona until 2025 and we understand he has also been scouted by Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli and Roma this season.
