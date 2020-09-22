Archana Puran Singh, the finest actress of the film, said in an exclusive conversation with NavbharatTimes.com that she has now completed almost 4 decades in the film industry and she feels that not many films can be made on her life. If Archana is to be believed, Alia Bhatt will play her young age role in the biopic and Kajol will be perfect in the middle age role. Ranbir Kapoor will fit most in the role of Hajband Parmeet in the biopic.

Actress Archana Puran Singh these days appears in the chair of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. His videos made in social media are very much in the headlines. During the conversation with NavbharatTimes.com, Archana talked about the ups and downs of her life, then the topic of the biopic came out. When we asked Archana whether she wanted her life to be a biopic, Archana answered this question in a very interesting way.

More than one film can be made in my life

Archana says, ‘I think more than one film can be made in my life, meaning my biopic can be made in many parts. There have been many ups and downs in my life. I have seen a lot of sorrow and because of seeing that sorrow, I am really happy today. The joy you would be able to experience today, because what is sad is understood very well and you have spent life time in that sorrow. ‘

When the light appears after dark

‘There are ups and downs in the life of every human being, one who successfully crosses through the difficult times of his struggle has an inspiring story of his life. I am still learning because without suffering, no one can understand themselves without seeing bad times. When light appears after a darkness, a person learns a lot.

My life was filled with rejections, sorrow, despair and bad times

‘I have seen a lot, seen and understood despair, rejections, sorrows, bad times, completely na na ammi in life and more. Without these things how can you call yourself matured. If you have not experienced all these things then there is a hollowness inside you. There will be a Shallowness in you because you have not completed the experience of life.

Until the poles of the above are not there, the performance does not show any strength

‘Whenever I see someone giving very good performance as an actor, then by seeing his artistry, I understand that he must have seen a lot of sorrow, then he is performing by drowning like this. As long as there are no upper poles on the back, chest and head, there is no screaming, then there is no such good performance. ‘

Kajol and Alia Bhatt play my role in the biopic

‘If I want to be my biopic, then I would like that actress Kajol should play my role, Kajol should play my character from that age till now. Now when I came into the film industry at the age of 18, then that part should be played by today’s superstar actress Alia Bhatt.

I want to ask Aaliya – where would I get so much depth

‘Alia will be the most fantastical to portray my young age onscreen. There is a lot of depth in Alia’s acting, seeing Alia, we feel that when we were that age, we did not have such seriousness and depth. I also want to ask Alia what you have seen and experienced in your life, due to which there is so much depth inside you, even after being so young. If Alia plays my character in my biopic, it would be a matter of my honor.

I was on fire to win the world

‘It will be interesting to show my full journey in my biopic. I was the daughter of a lawyer, convent educator at that time. Mumbai brought a suitcase, he too stepped into the city all alone. There was no god-father or identity. Now I think if you think how I have done all this, then at that time there was so much passion and fire that I thought I would win the world.

It is not easy to survive 40 years in the film industry like me

‘When I talk to today’s youth, people tell me what they want to do. I think, the inspirational story of my life should be screened, which will affect the children of today. Standing 40 years in the film industry on its own, that too has not been easy in this way. How did you proceed? Something is wrong – something is for the right decision, perhaps the name-fame that I have today is due to the same decision.

Had it become a heroin, there would not have been an active career like this for so many days

‘If I had only become a heroin, I wouldn’t have had an active career like this for so many days. My biopic should include a story ranging from coming to Mumbai to settling in my bungalow in Mud-Island, Mumbai with 2 young children, Mom, 2 Dog and Hajband. With this 40-year-old journey, many people can get inspired and get motive. I think this is a very interesting story for a film which also has Struggle, Inspiration, Grief, Pain, Rejection and a lot of romance. ‘

Perfect in the role of Ranbir Kapoor Hajband Parmeet

‘Now if my biopic is made, Hajband will be a very important role of Parmeet Sethi and Ranbir Kapoor can play this role with Alia. What can be a good pairing. Punjabi Munda Ranbir Kapoor can play Parmeet’s role.