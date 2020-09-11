Actress Archana Puran Singh, who has been sitting in the chair of Laughing Judge for the past one year at ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, had a special conversation with NavbharatTimes.com. In this conversation, Archana talked about the reductions in Bollywood’s work and the wages of actors after the worldwide economic recession caused by the Corona epidemic. Archana spoke openly about her and other artist’s remuneration (Fees).

I have already cut my fees

‘Whenever you sign a contract anywhere, the agreement is only after the bargain. Now it is not just a matter of lockdown, earlier we have been deducting on the fees of artist or remuneration. Seeing the demand of the time, we artists have also been doing our less and less.

Even at the time of resurrection, the manufacturers negotiated the remuneration

‘You will remember that around the year 2011, when the world was reeling under economic recession, negotiation of remuneration has been held with the makers of the show. Then my wages were cut, then the producer talked to us about the current situation and now I was forced to reduce my fees if I was not able to pay the usual fees. You always have to be realistic at such a difficult time. ‘

At this time, the channel is also getting half the money.

‘You understand when everyone is working in deficit, then how can you alone charge your fees high. It starts with the advertisement of the circle product. The advertisement of the product on TV is also halved, then the channels also get half the money, that too with the recession of the market, when the channel will pay the producers of the show how much money, the producer is obviously the artist. Will definitely cut down on fees of Rs.

This is a circle in which we are connected to each other

‘Now we are also consumers, if the money is less then we will cut down on buying the product. Now, if we bought less product, the manufacturing of the product will decrease. It is a cycle, from producer to advertisement, advertisement to channel, channel to producer, from producer to artist we are also consumer, consumer too, we are reducing production purchase.

If you want to stay, work will have to be done on realistic fees

‘It is clear that wherever we work now, whether inside or outside the industry, the employer will definitely renegotiate according to the bottom line of his budget. Now it includes all types of big and small and middlemen employees. Now in such a situation when we will be asked or going to reduce our fees, then we should also tell a realistic fee, so that the employer will also find it appropriate to stick to your work. ‘

I am ready to cut fees

‘If we do not reduce our fees (remuneration cut), then it may happen that they have to leave 4 others. If you will cut and all of us are ready for this deduction, then no one will go to work, no one will sit at home. I am also ready for all kinds of cuts.

Artists should support producers and channels by reducing fees

‘At this time it is also necessary that we support our channel and producer who was giving you good money on a good day. Now when the time is bad, we also have to support them, who give us work. People forget that the person who gives us work is great. I believe this On good days, you openly ask for fees, but in bad times, support. Whatever negotiation it is, it is all temporary. ‘