new Delhi: Amid the ruckus on the agricultural bills, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur has said that the agricultural bill has been brought solely by looking at the interests of the farmers. He accused the Congress that the Congress was misleading the farmers.

Anurag Thakur said, “Some parties are doing politics and these people had said in their manifesto that they will do the same when they come to power. Do these people not want a country to be a market for farmers? The farmer should get good money, he should have good business. Is the farmer not entitled to earn good money? “

The Union Minister said, “Some people are misleading farmers for their selfishness. It is being said today that the MSP will end. While not a single line is on the MSP in this entire bill. The minimum support price will remain as it was. “

Anurag Thakar said, “Agriculture Minister on the floor of the house” and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said that the MSP will remain so. The market will also remain, but the farmer can sell goods outside the market as well. “

The BJP MP said, “The MPs of Punjab said on the floor of the house, if the money which is charged in the Mandi Act is eight and a half percent, how will we make the roads. Hey, you want to build your state’s road on the farmer’s earnings. “

Anurag Thakur said, “We say that the APMC Act is the subject of the government of the state. If you want to keep it then do not keep it. Do not keep it, we are giving the farmers out of the market, you have given the farmer only to be limited to the market Was forced. ” He said that this bill has nothing to do with MSP, so there is no mention.

The Union Minister of State for Finance said that I want to tell the farmer on behalf of the PM that the owner of the land will remain the farmer of the country. The farmer is a provider, he will remain a provider. He alleged that the Captain Government was misleading the farmers. They should answer one thing that why are they retracting from what the Congress had said in the manifesto.

Also read:

Farmers Bill: Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha march in Parliament House premises, shout slogans in protest