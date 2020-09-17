new Delhi: This song ‘Bombay Mein Ka Ba’ is in discussion these days. This Bhojpuri rap song is being seen as. This song has been filmed by Anubhav Sinha and voice has been given by Manoj Vajpayee. Both artists had a special conversation with ABP News. Along with this song, Anubhav Sinha also gave his opinion on the recent statements of Ravi Kishan, Jaya Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut.

Regarding this song, Manoj Bajpayee said, “I am not a singer. I do not know how to sing. I look at the art of singing with great respect. This is a very difficult task. I just rhymed it. “

Where did this song come from and how?

Anubhav Sinha said that he had a long-standing mind about migrant laborers and working in Bhojpuri. He said, “It was very important for him to write well. There was no meeting anyone who was writing in Bhojpuri and writing well. Luckily met Doctor Sagar. After this I briefed them. After a while his call came and he said, Sir, how is the ba in Bombay. I said it is amazing, write it down. “

At the same time, Manoj Bajpayee said that the migration that has happened in recent times is a big problem. People watched it very closely. Looked at a time which is constantly going on. Seeing this migration many people were shaken. He shook it up.

On his journey so far, Manoj Bajpayee said that if any man stays in a big city except his village, he does not think that he is in his house. Be it Manoj Vajpayee or Anubhav Sinha. Wherever grew up, he finds his home. I have visited many places of the world, but no one has found me more beautiful than my village.

Can this song be associated with Bihar elections?

In response to this question, Anubhav Sinha said, “Nowadays it happens that the person who speaks does not have what he will be attached to. For many years I had a desire to make songs on migrants which have now become Is. In the song, I do not see any words around the election. “

Will Manoj Vajpayee and Anubhav Sinha enter politics?

To this, the actor said, “I have been invited for 21 years in politics. Has been coming from big parties. I have refused them with great respect. I left my village for this dream (cinema). Leaving this incomplete, I will not do any other work which I do not know. ” At the same time, Anubhav Sinha also denied the possibility of coming into politics. He said that what we do is easy. Politics is very complex.

On the statement of Ravi Kishan, Jaya Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut?

On Ravi Kishan’s statement, Anubhav Sinha said, “I thanked him. He is our representative. I asked him to speak a bit about the Bhojpuri industry as well.” On the statement of Jaya Bachchan, he said that he is standing behind him. Cleanliness is needed in every society and industry.

At the same time, on the question related to Kangana’s counterattack on Jaya Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee said, “Before the interview, I have to sit reading Hanuman Chalisa so that my words do not become a mess.” I sit reciting Hanuman Chalisa and Gayatri mantra.

PM Modi Birthday: PM Modi’s journey from a poor family to the pinnacle of power in Delhi