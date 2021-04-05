ANOTHER traveling Brit refused travel by Ryanair at Manchester Airport today has told the Olive press of his anguish.

With all the appropriate documentation, John Carey first showed boarding staff an old COVID test, and was refused transit despite later finding his more recent negative result.

The frequent traveler told the Olive press he has had property in Spain since 2005, had documentation to show his TIE card application is accepted and – moreover – revealed his two young sons (aged six and eight) won’t see him for Easter.

“I was turned away from that same flight this morning, revealed the 50-year-old.

“I mistakenly showed an out of date test, walked away to find the correct one, then tried again, only to be told the gate was shut and they would do nothing to help me – they seemed to be ‘on a mission’ with everyone . “

The accountant described Ryanair staff as ‘Rude and abrupt, even though all my paperwork was in order’.

Carey claimed that every time he’d traveled since the New Year, the same documentation was accepted at both UK and Spanish borders.

He was sent back to airport security where he had to wait an hour for a Ryanair rep to escort him through to landside.

“It was a total disgrace,” he said.

“Now, I’m going to miss seeing my two boys for Easter, as I’m having to fly out of Heathrow and via Madrid.”

He continued: “The treatment of people by Ryanair at Manchester was deplorable.”

“I saw a married couple denied transit, and a poor Italian girl was distraught and in tears.”

Carey explained that his complaint to Ryanair was immediately dismissed, as the airline had recorded him as a ‘no-show’ at the boarding gate,

He concluded: “I’ve traveled all through this pandemic and making an early bleary-eyed mistake doesn’t warrant being chucked off the flight and out of the airport without an ounce of help.”

Ryanair were unavailable for comment.

