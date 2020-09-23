Mr. Anoop Jalota spoke about the film industry’s negativity in a special conversation during NavbharatTimes.com’s Facebook Live. Anoop Jalota said that it is not that the whole of Bollywood is involved in drugs. He himself has been working in this industry for 50 years, but he feels that Sushant Singh Rajput has been sacrificed to eliminate drugs from India.

In 50 years no one around me wanders with drugs

In an interview with NavbharatTimes.com, Anoop Jalota explains, “It is not fair to understand that Bollywood has the most drugs or other negative things in the film industry.” It all depends on yourself how to control yourself from bad things and things. Now look at me, I have completed 50 years in the film industry, but I have never seen people doing wrong things and drugs wandering around me. There is some weakness in people who also get into drunkenness or wrong things. If you keep yourself strong then all these things like drugs cannot touch you. ‘

After the Sushant case, the government has fallen behind drug criminals

‘I think sometimes, there are some things to fix some things ahead. Like I think Sushant Singh Rajput has been sacrificed to eliminate drugs from Hindustan (India). Today after Sushant’s life, the government of our country has fallen behind that where drugs are, catch them. Grab those who sell drugs. ‘

Drugs are being fiercely raided

‘In the case of drugs like this, there is no such incident in the future. Why had it not been done before, it had to be done earlier, people knew that criminal cases related to drugs were happening in the film industry. After Sushant Singh Rajput’s palanquin, this thing has caught a lot of weight and is a poison that is poisoning the youth of our country, it will be finished, I think so. ‘

Mughalsarai Junction to be released on 25 September

Anoop Jalota has recently completed the shooting of the film ‘Mughalsarai Junction’, based on the life of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, president of Jana Sangh. The film will be released on OTT on September 25, 2020, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s birthday. In the film, Anoop Jalota is playing the character of Deendayal Upadhyay.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s biopic is ‘Mughalsarai Junction’

‘Mughalsarai Junction’, produced under the banner of M Prasad Production and Anoop Jalota Production, is a biopic of Bharatiya Jana Sangh President Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. This is the story of a man born in a poor family in a small village in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, who devoted his entire life to the country.

Anoop Jalota as the teacher in the film

‘Mughalsarai Junction’ is directed by Ashish Kumar Kashyap, the film is produced by Mahavir Prasad and is decorated with music by Chandra – Surya. The film also has an inspirational song sung by Anoop Jalota. The lyrics are written by Hariom Sharma and Devkinandan Shanta. Mohit Kanaujia plays Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, while other important roles will be Seema Modi, Yogesh Verma, Gyanesh Shukla, Mridulaya Singh Medi, Dr. Sujata Chaudhary, Partha Verma, Samridhi Singh, Aryaman Kashyap, Aparajita Kashyap and Aradhya Kashyap.