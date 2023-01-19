Inter took the Italian Super Cup by storm by beating Milan in Riyadh last night. A 3-0 that left little room for the Rossoneri, with Lautaro Martinez among the great protagonists of the Nerazzurri’s victory. FCINTER1908 has an exclusive interview with del Toro’s agent, Alejandro Camano:

“Lautaro is doing very well, he scored a goal as a top player. Inter are the team of his heart, he wants to win everything with this shirt. The World Cup win has given him even more desire to win. He’s fine, he’s ready for the championship , he believes in the Scudetto. He feels everyone’s trust”