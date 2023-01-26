For many, the departure of Félix Plasencia from the Venezuelan embassy in Colombia came as a surprise, as he is considered one of the most qualified officials in the administration of President Nicolás Maduro.

EL TIEMPO learned exclusively that retired Brigadier General Carlos Martínez will replace him at the diplomatic headquarters, in the midst of relations that are gradually restored.

Plasencia was appointed as executive secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (Alba). However, his removal from the embassy in Colombia has not yet been made effective.

Who is Carlos Matinez?

This would be the second diplomatic mission of the general, considered a disciplined man and strategist. In 2011 he was in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Argentina until 2018.

He has a degree in Sciences and Military Arts and Infantry. His curriculum includes studies in Command and General Staff at the Superior War School of the Argentine Army in 1990 and a Master’s Degree in National Security and Defense, he also has a Master’s degree in Strategic Planning and Administration.

He was president of the Zuliana Region Development Corporation (Corpozulia) and vice president of the Sofí Occidente de Venezuela Investment Bank.

Martínez was designated as a border official for a time, which makes him connoisseur of the binational reality that includes security and defense issues, but, in addition to that, he is now the representative of Venezuela in the peace talks between the National Liberation Army (ELN) and the Government of Colombia.

These dialogues have been held in Caracas and will begin on February 13 in Mexico, a country that has joined the guarantor countries.

During his stay at the border, it is said that he knew how to deal with irregular and paramilitary groups and now at the dialogue table, it is a point in favor to take the reins of the embassy.

On the last visit of Gustavo Petro to Caracas, on January 7, which was received by his counterpart Nicolás Maduro, Martínez arrived a few minutes before the meeting ended, he did so dressed in white and with a folder.

He entered the meeting in a hurry, so at least he and President Petro already know each other.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS