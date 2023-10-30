Home page World

In addition to the expected 16 episodes of the third season, there is an additional surprise for fans. What’s behind the mysterious 17th episode?

The wilds of Canada, the stage for the third season of “7 vs. Wild”, hold some surprises not only for the participants but also for the fans. While viewers are looking forward to the traditional 16 episodes that will air like previous years, Fritz Meinecke has announced an additional twist.

An additional episode in 7 vs. Wild season 3 – but why?

The third season of “7 vs. Wild” caused a stir even before it started. The production team surprised many fans by deciding to air the series first on Amazon Freevee. Now Fritz Meinecke, the well-known face behind “7 vs. Wild”, is going one better: In addition to the expected 16 episodes, there will be a special 17th episode exclusively on YouTube. This announcement raised many questions. Will this episode perhaps provide a deeper insight into that new subject regulation offer that was introduced this season? Or could it be a special episode focusing on the main characters “Monkey on Bike”, “Sascha Huber” and “Knossi”, who, according to a TikTok video listed as the main actor became?

Exclusive 17th episode only on YouTube: “Speculations are welcome”

Meinecke consciously decided not to reveal the secret about the 17th episode. However, he has encouraged fans to come up with their own theories and speculations. This has already led to a lively discussion in the community about how NEXTG.tv reported. Some fans up Instagram and TikTok suspect that the 17th episode may shed light on that controversy for the exclusive broadcast on Amazon Freevee. Others hope for a special episode that will show participants’ reactions to the new challenges and the changed subject regulations shows.

The third season of “7 vs. Wild” promises to be one of the most exciting yet. With the introduction of new rules, the exclusive partnership with Amazon Freevee and now the mysterious 17th episode, the production team certainly has many surprises in store for fans. It remains to be seen what further twists the third season has in store and how fans will react to the special 17th episode. The first episode will premiere on Amazon Freevee on the night of October 31, 2023.