The Spanish men’s team B fell this Friday against Russia (26-28) in the Moscow Christmas Tournament, which serves as preparation for the World Cup in Egypt, and closed his participation with two defeats in two games.

Rodrigo Reñones’s players went to rest with an advantage (15-14), although the locals were more successful in the last minutes, when the clash was decided. “In the second half we played a long time at an inferiority due to the continuous exclusions we have suffered”, assured the Spanish coach at the end of the match,

The equality between Spaniards and Russians was also reflected in the fact that the highest scorers were Hispanics Ander Izquierdo and Russian Igor Soroka with seven goals each. Odriozola also stood out with five goals from the visitors and Shkurinski with four goals from the hosts.

As happened against Argentina (25-19), the Russians were much more effective against the opposing goal, while the Spaniards were 50% effective.

With this victory, the local team conquers the triangle title with two victories, and one for Argentina, that I cannot count on Manolo Cadenas, his coach, as he does not have an entry visa to Russia, but that he will join his team in Istanbul this Sunday to travel to Egypt. From the Spanish National Team, two players could enter the team and Jordi Ribera if in the end he travels with 19 components, one between the two jiggers, Ledo and Hernández, and the second depending on the meeting between Spain and Croatia this Saturday,