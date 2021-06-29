A party expulsion process has started against Sahra Wagenknecht in North Rhine-Westphalia. The left-wing politician defends herself against all allegations.

Dusseldorf – A party exclusion process began on Tuesday in North Rhine-Westphalia against the former left-wing parliamentary group leader Sahra Wagenknecht. The state arbitration commission negotiates in writing and in camera about a corresponding application from four party members, as announced by the North Rhine-Westphalia State Association of the Left. However, the association does not comment on the ongoing proceedings.

At the beginning of June it became known that members of Wagenknecht’s regional association had applied for her to be excluded. They accused the politician of causing serious damage to the party. As evidence, they cite statements made by Wagenknecht in interviews and passages from her book “The Self-Righteous”. There Wagenknecht leaves open, for example, whether she wants to stay in the party at all after the federal election. The politician herself protested against the accusation. Wagenknecht had recently sharply criticized her party, and she is also controversial because of her statements on refugee policy.

Exclusion proceedings against Wagenknecht: Left-wing politician is protected by the state association

The North Rhine-Westphalia State Association of the Left took its top candidate under protection. “Even if it is the right of every member to submit motions for exclusion, we expressly disapprove of the current motion for exclusion,” it said in a statement. The motion would weaken the entire party and endanger its re-entry into the German Bundestag. The association appealed to “all parts of the party” to find their way back to solidarity.

After the proceedings became known, Federal Managing Director Jörg Schindler stated in a communication that the application was “not correct and not justified”. Schindler called on the left to unity: Political controversies are resolved through the exchange of arguments and not otherwise. During election campaigns, dealing with political opponents has priority. (AFP / dpa / fmü)