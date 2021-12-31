The Emergencies and Crisis Team in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, in coordination with the Executive Council and according to national instructions, announced the transformation of the education system in all public and private schools of the emirate to the “distance education” system during the first two weeks of the second semester starting from the third of January 2022, as part of the framework Follow-up on the developments of the epidemiological situation in the country and to facilitate the process of safe return to schools.

With the exception of the “nurseries”, which will implement the “presence education” system with the intensification of precautionary and preventive measures, the competent teams will ensure that the nurseries adhere to the required procedures and follow up the situation intensively and continuously.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

